डलगोना कॉफी के बाद अब पैन केक रेसिपी ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल

View this post on Instagram



I am over Dalgona Coffee (my stomach decided it's not for me) and am on to the next TikTok food trend- pancake cereal! I love miniature anything so I am obsessed with this. It's so damn cute. I made a Funfetti version and it was so good. • 44g @pillsbury Funfetti pancake mix + water + splash of cake batter extract 5sp 3tbsp @lakanto syrup 1sp Fat free @reddiwip + sprinkles 0sp