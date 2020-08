ऑटो पर बनाया ऐसा घर, सभी सुविधा देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

View this post on Instagram

Super stoked to finally reveal a project that has been in the works! SOLO 01. A stunning, utilitarian design of a portable housing system. This ingenious small space design transforms a customized THREE WHEELER into a comfy mobile home. We’ve maximized the total 6’x6’ to give you value that isn’t minimalist but fully utilitarian.The concept is the fruit of research into actual needs; we’ve outwitted complex challenges with simple solutions. Unveiling our first prototype ! As Clare Booth says “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication” #thebillboardscollective #billboards #tinyarchitecture #portablehouse #autorickshawhouse #desicaravan #compactliving