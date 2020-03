लॉकडाउन में मिलिंद सोमन कुछ ऐसे बिता रहे हैं पत्नी के साथ अपना समय, इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram



Day 3 of total isolation and social distancing !! Except for @ankita_earthy who took the video ..things are crazy right now, office shut down, trying to get things done online, the situation is lifechanging for everyone. But, as the Prime Minister, and all world leaders are reiterating, the only way for each one of us to help the situation is social distancing, until covid-19 is contained. We must take this seriously. There might be people around who are carrying the virus and showing very mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. So let's do all we can to stop the virus from being transmitted, especially to older people, who are most at risk. No meeting people, and if you absolutely have to, wash with soap and water as soon as you are back home. Stay well, mind, body and soul . . . Learnings from this new experience soon! . . . #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #run #runnersofinstagram #fitnessaddict #healthiseverything #immunity