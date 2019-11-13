आसिम रियाज़ ने गले में जंजीर लटका कर की एक्सरसाइज़, देखें Video
बिग बॉस के कंटेस्टेंट आसिम रियाज़ की फिटनेस का राज
बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss 13): बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट आसिम रियाज एक मॉडल हैं और वो मूल रूप से कश्मीर के रहने वाले हैं...
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: November 13, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
इसे भी पढ़ें: लता मंगेशकर को हुआ निमोनिया, जानिए इसके लक्षण और बचाव
आसिम रियाज़ बिग बॉस के घर में भी वर्जिश (एक्सरसाइज) का कोई मौक़ा नहीं गंवाते हैं. जैसे ही समय मिलता है वो घर में ही मौजूद जिम में कसरत कर लेते हैं.
Loading...
View this post on Instagram
#flex#bodybuildingmotivation #nopainnogain #muscles #fitspo #progress #exercise #strong #lifestyle #gymtime #gymnastics #health #fitlife #ripped#traps#back#lift #core #deadlift #beastmode #bicep #abdominal#diet#gymnastics #gymshark#flex#bodybuildingmotivation #nopainnogain #muscles #fitspo #progress #exercise #strong #lifestyle #gymtime #gymnastics #health #fitlife #ripped#traps#back#lift #core #deadlift #beastmode #bicep #abdominal #diet #healthy#gymwear#mumbai#india
आसिम रियाज़ अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर काफी जागरुक हैं. वो अपने शरीर को फिट रखने के लिए काफी मेहनत करते हैं. जिम में गले में लोहे की जंजीर डालकर एक्सरसाइज करते आसिम रियाज़.
आसिम रियाज़ खुद को फिट रखने के लिए रस्सी कूद भी करते हैं.
View this post on Instagram
#cardio #speed #agilitydrills #coordination #skipping #rundrills #drills #functionaltraining #functionalmovement #run #runners #running #physio #physioterapist #smarttraining #fatburners #minitramp #kinesiology #injuryprevention #health #healthytraining #fitness #lion #grind #gym #jumprope #jumpingrope #ropejumping #cardioday #cardiotime
आसिम रियाज़ B'lue, Blackberrys, numero और Uno के लिए भी मॉडलिंग कर चुके हैं. जिम में डंबल उठाकर डोले बनाते आसिम रियाज.
View this post on Instagram
workout#gym#fitness#freak#biceps#abs#core#train-hard#eat clean#focus
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए ट्रेंड्स से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.