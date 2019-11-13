हिन्दी

आसिम रियाज़ ने गले में जंजीर लटका कर की एक्सरसाइज़, देखें Video

News18Hindi
Updated: November 13, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss 13): बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट आसिम रियाज एक मॉडल हैं और वो मूल रूप से कश्मीर के रहने वाले हैं...

आसिम रियाज (Asim Riaz) Bigg Boss 13 से काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं. बिग बॉस देखने वाले दर्शकों को वो काफी पसंद भी अ रहे हैं. आसिम रियाज एक मॉडल हैं और वो मूल रूप से कश्मीर के रहने वाले हैं. आसिम रियाज (Asim Riaz) अक्सर बिग बॉस के घर में शर्टलेस घूमते देखे जा सकते. उनके सिक्स पैक्स एब्स पर केवल दर्शक फिदा हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि आसिम रियाज (Asim Riaz) ने इस सिक्स पैक्स एब्स के लिए कितनी जी तोड़ मेहनत की है. आइए जानते हैं...

इसे भी पढ़ें: लता मंगेशकर को हुआ निमोनिया, जानिए इसके लक्षण और बचाव

आसिम रियाज़ बिग बॉस के घर में भी वर्जिश (एक्सरसाइज) का कोई मौक़ा नहीं गंवाते हैं. जैसे ही समय मिलता है वो घर में ही मौजूद जिम में कसरत कर लेते हैं.




 

View this post on Instagram




 

#flex#bodybuildingmotivation #nopainnogain #muscles #fitspo #progress #exercise #strong #lifestyle #gymtime #gymnastics #health #fitlife #ripped#traps#back#lift #core #deadlift #beastmode #bicep #abdominal#diet#gymnastics #gymshark#flex#bodybuildingmotivation #nopainnogain #muscles #fitspo #progress #exercise #strong #lifestyle #gymtime #gymnastics #health #fitlife #ripped#traps#back#lift #core #deadlift #beastmode #bicep #abdominal #diet #healthy#gymwear#mumbai#india


A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on





आसिम रियाज़ अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर काफी जागरुक हैं. वो अपने शरीर को फिट रखने के लिए काफी मेहनत करते हैं. जिम में गले में लोहे की जंजीर डालकर एक्सरसाइज करते आसिम रियाज़.



 




View this post on Instagram




 

fitness is not about being better than someone else, its about being better than you used to be.. #fitness #motivation #muscleup #likeneverbefore


A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on






आसिम रियाज़ खुद को फिट रखने के लिए रस्सी कूद भी करते हैं.




 

आसिम रियाज़ B'lue, Blackberrys, numero और Uno के लिए भी मॉडलिंग कर चुके हैं. जिम में डंबल उठाकर डोले बनाते आसिम रियाज.



 




View this post on Instagram




 

workout#gym#fitness#freak#biceps#abs#core#train-hard#eat clean#focus


A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on






 

First published: November 13, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
