CHOCOLATE GORILLA!! Finally able to restart teaching @amauryguichon.pastryacademy !! Our first Chocolate showpiece Class of the year!! So much fun creating this sculpture using 100LB of Milk and Dark Chocolate for a 4ft tall Gorilla. #amauryguichon #pastryacademylv @chefrubber @pomatigroup @cacaobarryofficial @matferbourgeatusa