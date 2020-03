Coronavirus पीड़ित मां करवा सकती है शिशु को स्तनपान, WHO ने बताया कैसे

View this post on Instagram



Close contact and early, exclusive breastfeeding helps a baby to thrive. Therefore, women ‍ with #COVID19 can breastfeed if they wish to do so. They should: ✔Practice respiratory hygiene and wear a mask ✔Wash Open hands before and after touching the baby ✔Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces If a woman with COVID-19 is too unwell to breastfeed, SWIPE RIGHT ➡ for more advice from WHO! #coronavirus