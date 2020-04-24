कोरोना महामारी के बीच माही विज ने किया प्रेग्नेंट महिलाओं को सलाम, बोलीं- हिम्मत बनाए रखें



View this post on Instagram



I am very grateful that Tara was born before this COVID 19 pandemic. Throughout the pregnancy I used to be so stressed out about every small thing. Also I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or going to deliver, just know that you all are super strong.. The year 2020 is going to be a memorable one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside their mumma’s tummy! To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid 19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones.. . . #MotherhoodWithMahhi @tarajaymahhi #Motherhood #Blessed #Gratitude #Thankful #Pregnancy #MotherDaughter #MotherAndDaughter #Mother #Covid19 #LifeChanging #Tara #Parenthood #OurDaughter #DaughterLove @ijaybhanushali . . . 📸: @thelooneylens