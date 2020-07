'दिल बेचारा' की हिरोइन संजना सांघी के ये लुक्स आपने देखे?

View this post on Instagram



A warm, quiet afternoon. Where you can hear the curtains flutter. [Part 5/ 5] Time to dig into to all our inner reserves of resilience, positivity and optimism. To stay strong, to stay safe. This battle both personally and universally, is real, and maybe long. But not for a second should we mistake the isolation for being alone, we’re all in this together. . . . . #CoronaPandemic | : @sashajairam |