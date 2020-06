रश्मि देसाई की तरह करें ये दो योगासन, परफेक्ट लुक के साथ मिलेगी फिट बॉडी

View this post on Instagram



I’m hooked with so many shows that is in @altbalaji currently I can’t stop myself from watching #MentalHood even while doing yoga Thank u @altbalaji for coming up with such amazing & different stories.. Cheers to 3 successful years keep entertaining us ❤️ @ektarkapoor . . . #RashamiDesai #ItsAllMagical #rythmicrashami #immagice‍♀️ #love #grateful #altbalaji #mentalhood #altasana