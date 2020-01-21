गुलशन कुमार की बहू दिव्या के फैशन के आगे फेल हैं सारी हीरोइनें, इंटरनेट पर ऐसे लगा रहीं आग
दिव्या अब तक कई विज्ञापनों और म्यूजिक वीडियोज का निर्देशन और निर्माण कर चुकी हैं.
दिव्या अपनी एक्टिंग, डायरेक्शन, प्रॉडक्शन के साथ-साथ फैशन सेंस और स्टाइलिंग को लेकर भी अपने फैंस के बीच काफी मशहूर हैं.
Performance ready Drama ready #umang #stageperformance #yaadpiyakiaanelagi #vanitydiaries #divyakhoslakumar
दिव्या सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं और अपने फैंस के लिए इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटोज शेयर करती
रहती हैं. दिव्या की बोल्ड तस्वीरों पर लोग जमकर लाइक्स और कमेंट्स करते हैं. दिव्या फैशन के मामले में बॉलीवुड की हीरोइनों को मात दे सकती हैं.
दिव्या अब तक कई विज्ञापनों और म्यूजिक वीडियोज का निर्देशन और निर्माण कर चुकी हैं. हाल ही में उन्हें म्यूजिक विडियो याद पिया की आने लगी में देखा गया है. ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद काफी फेमस हुआ है.
आपको बता दें कि दिव्या का जन्म 20 नवंबर 1981 को एक पंजाबी परिवार में दिल्ली में हुआ था. अपना करियर बनाने के लिए दिव्या दिल्ली से मुंबई शिफ्ट हो गई थीं.
दिव्या की शादी निर्देशक/निर्माता भूषण कुमार से हुई है जो कि म्यूजिक कंपनी टी-सीरीज के संस्थापक गुलशन कुमार के बेटे हैं. दिव्या का एक बेटा भी है.
From a very young age, My mom inculcated the importance and love for fitness ... In my teen years, i started gaining weight and becoming chubby, so as mothers are, she put me on a strict regime. Exercise in any form and thats when I am getting the food i love (Mummas food) so while my family was enjoying their meals I was sweating it out to get my reward. Back then I cribbed a lot about it ♀ but those lessons in my early years helped me understand the importance of body discipline. Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle. I keep working out using various forms, and that makes me stay strong, energetic and healthy. To all my fellow parents, I know we want our kids to eat what they like or ensure they eat a lot to stay full, its equally important they understand the importance of exercise and physical activities to keep their bodies fit... be it swimming, dancing, sport, etc... let us teach them to take care of their bodies early to lead a long happy healthy life... Thanks Mumma for imbibing that in me I hope I do the same with Ruhaan #divyakhoslakumar
दिव्या ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत साल 2004 में फिल्म 'अब तुम्हारे हवाले वतन साथियों' से की. इसके बाद उन्होंने साउथ की फिल्मों में भी काम किया. दिव्या ने बतौर निर्देशक फिल्म 'यारियां' और 'सनम रे' निर्देशित की हैं.
