चोट के बाद एक्सरसाइज शुरू करने के लिए हेजल कीच ने बताए कुछ खास टिप्स, आज से ही करें फॉलो

Just what the Dr prescribed! A dose of happiness mixed with rain and cycling! Ill be honest, although Im smiling in this photo, I was also dying. Its been a very long road of recovery for me over many months and this is the first day I am exercising, which means this was a real struggle. But i also know, like anyone else who has to start from scratch again, that this will most likely be the hardest day. Proud of myself today. Thank you @pumaindia for the motivation, support and encouragement