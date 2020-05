HBD Sunny Leone: 'बेबी डॉल' सनी लियोनी इस तरह रखती हैं खुद को फिट, जानें राज

View this post on Instagram



I just want everyone to know I have never done this type of training in my life. I started a while ago and then had to stop because I got really busy with work. I’m back on and holy moly! The pain is real, I want to cry but end up laughing at myself because I feel like I’m so weak. But I’ll get stronger and better at this. Slow progress and but big results is what will eventually happen. I’ll post the other videos tomorrow. Thanks @rahulsuryavanshi27 and @flyzonefitness_ for kicking my butt!