बार-बार हैंडवाश और सेनेटाइज करने से ड्राई हो जाती है स्किन, ऐसे करें देखभाल

👩🏾‍⚕️As Coronavirus fears continue to circulate and we see rising cases in the UK, it only makes sense to follow current recommendations surrounding the importance of hand hygiene and washing practices. However, repeated cleansing and use of alcohol gel has resulted in nearly all of my patients this week suffering with some degree of either excessive dryness or very active hand dermatitis (eczema).⁣ ***⁣ Repeated use of soaps, detergents and alcohol gel are a common and important cause of what is known as irritant contact dermatitis. These products can damage proteins in the upper layer of our epidermis (stratum corneum), cause changes in the lipids or fats in our skin, prevent skin cells sticking together appropriately and reduce the water binding capacity of our skin. In extreme cases, changes may occur to our skin microbiome resulting in secondary bacterial infection (e.g. colonisation with bacteria such as Staphylococci).⁣ ⁣ Clinically, the hands can become red, rough, scaly, dry, cracked, and fissured (where small cuts appear in the skin). You may feel the hands have a burning or tingling sensation or feel itchy and irritated. In severe cases the skin may become blistered, painful and form crusts. This problem can develop in anyone who is frequently washing their hands - which is probably all of us right now! Those at high risk often have a background of eczema already or work in an occupation which involves frequent hand washing (e.g. healthcare professionals) or exposure to chemicals or irritants (e.g. hairdressers, beauticians, agricultural workers).⁣ ***⁣ Continued in comments 👇🏾