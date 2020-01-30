रेसिपी: मूली के पराठे बढ़ाएंगे आपकी थाली का स्वाद



#mooliparatha #dahiboondi #stuffedradishparatha #curdandboondi Stuffed parathas are something I always have a liking for, they're super yumm and they are our very own quesadillas, you can stuff literally anything in a paratha , and a cup of dahi boondi, you're good to go! I mean they're so versatile, I always have been making aloo parathas, but today I decided to make mooli paratha/radish paratha and it came out so perfect! INGREDIENTS: Radishes white, peeled and grated2 medium Whole wheat flour (atta) 1 1/2 cups Salt to taste Oil 2 teaspoons Carom seeds (ajwain) 1 teaspoon Green chilli chopped 1 teaspoon Fresh coriander leaves chopped 1 tablespoon Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon Ghee for topping PROCEDURE: 1.Take radish in a bowl. Add salt, mix and set aside for 10-15 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water and transfer the radish in another bowl. 2.To the radish water, add wheat flour, salt, oil, some water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside for 15 minutes. 3.To make stuffing, combine carom seeds, green chillies, chopped coriander, salt and chilli powder in the bowl withgrated radish and mix well. 4.Divide the dough into equal portions. Roll out the portions to small discs, add a portion of prepared stuffing in the centre, seal the edges and lightly roll outinto thick paranthas. 5.Heat a non-stick tawa. Place the prepared paranthas on it and roast, basting with ghee, till evenly done from both sides. Serve hot. #chennaifoodie #chennaiblogger #foodblogger #thegirlthatcooks #chennaiiger #chennaiponnu #thekissedspatula #mooliparatha