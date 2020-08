Independence Day Fashion: सारा खान, अंकिता लोखंडे और कृति से लें स्टाइल टिप्स, चलाएं एथनिक का जादू

View this post on Instagram

I feel so pretty in my favourite @bibaindia dress. It's my go-to brand for ethnic wear because I'm always spoilt for choices as they have so many styles I absolutely love. I flaunt their pieces at my family outings and get-togethers as they are so distinct and special to me. Makes my whole look so simple yet so fashionable! What do you say? #Biba #JustTheWayYouAre #BIBAAlldayEveryday