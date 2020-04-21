जान्हवी कपूर ने घर पर बहन से कराया अपना ऐसा फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें



View this post on Instagram



Meet the first of our four cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), photographed at home by her sister Khushi. With no makeup, no filters (a decision she made herself), it’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. Captured as she is right now in lockdown—with her family, herself, and of course her dog Panda—the results are a simple moment of joy in the day. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor