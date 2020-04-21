लाइफ़

जान्हवी कपूर ने घर पर बहन से कराया अपना ऐसा फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें

News18Hindi
Updated: April 21, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
जान्हवी कपूर ने घर पर बहन से कराया अपना ऐसा फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें
लॉकडाउन के बीच जान्हवी अपने घर से ही काम कर रही हैं और इस वजह से उन्होंने अपने पजामे में ही इस मैगजीन के लिए शूट किया है.

मैगजीन के कवर के लिए जान्हवी के घर पर ही शूटिंग की गई है. इस कवर के लिए तस्वीरें किसी अनुभवी फोटोग्राफर ने नहीं बल्कि उनकी बहन खुशी ने ही क्लिक की हैं.

कोरोना महामारी के चलते देशभर में लॉकडाउन जारी है. ऐसे में आम लोगों से लेकर सेलेब्रिटीज तक अपने घरों में बंद हैं. लोग घरों में अपनी क्रिएटिविटी दिखाते हुए तरह तरह के फोटोज और वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं. कुछ लोग घर पर वर्कआउट करते नजर आ रहे हैं तो कुछ लोग कुकिंग करते. इसी बीच बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जान्हवी कपूर (Janhvi Kapoor) भी अपने घर में फोटोशूट करवातीं नजर आईं. आपको बता दें कि जान्हवी कपूर अपने फैशन और स्टाइलिंग के लिए अपने फैंस के बीच काफी मशहूर हैं. वह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और तरह तरह की तस्वीरें और वीडियोज शेयर करती रहती हैं.

बहन खुशी ने क्लिक की तस्वीरें
लॉकडाउन में ही जान्हवी ने हार्पर बजार इंडिया (Harper Bazaar India) के पहले डिजीटल कवर के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया है. इसमें वह बेहद ही खूबसूरत अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं. देशभर में लॉकडाउन के चलते सभी लोग अपने घरों में बंद हैं और इस बात का ध्यान रखते हुए मैगजीन के कवर के लिए जान्हवी के घर पर ही शूटिंग की गई है. आपको बता दें कि इस कवर के लिए तस्वीरें किसी अनुभवी फोटोग्राफर ने नहीं बल्कि उनकी बहन खुशी ने ही क्लिक की हैं.






 




View this post on Instagram




 

Meet the first of our four cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), photographed at home by her sister Khushi. With no makeup, no filters (a decision she made herself), it's a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. Captured as she is right now in lockdown—with her family, herself, and of course her dog Panda—the results are a simple moment of joy in the day. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor


A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on








 




View this post on Instagram




 

Meet the first of our four cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), photographed at home by her sister Khushi. With no makeup, no filters (a decision she made herself), it’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. Captured as she is right now in lockdown—with her family, herself, and of course her dog Panda—the results are a simple moment of joy in the day. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor


A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on






मैगजीन के डिजिटल कवर के लिए शूट करने वाली चार एक्ट्रेस में से एक जान्हवी भी हैं. हालांकि, वह लॉकडाउन के बीच अपने घर से ही काम कर रही हैं और इस वजह से उन्होंने अपने पजामे में ही इस मैगजीन के लिए शूट किया है. इनमें से कुछ तस्वीरों में जान्हवी के साथ उनका डॉग पांडा भी नजर आ रहा है. यहां तक कि एक वीडियो में वह अपने डॉग से कहते हुए नजर आ रही हैं- प्लीज कैमरे के लिए पोज करो ताकि ये क्यूट लगे. उनकी यह तस्वीर काफी क्यूट भी लग रही है.




जान्हवी ने मैगजीन कवर के लिए अपने सिल्क पजामे में शूट किया है और इसके साथ उन्होंने नो मेकअप लुक को चुना है. तस्वीरों में वह अपने नैचुरल ग्लो को फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं.

First published: April 21, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
