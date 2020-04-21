जान्हवी कपूर ने घर पर बहन से कराया अपना ऐसा फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें
लॉकडाउन के बीच जान्हवी अपने घर से ही काम कर रही हैं और इस वजह से उन्होंने अपने पजामे में ही इस मैगजीन के लिए शूट किया है.
मैगजीन के कवर के लिए जान्हवी के घर पर ही शूटिंग की गई है. इस कवर के लिए तस्वीरें किसी अनुभवी फोटोग्राफर ने नहीं बल्कि उनकी बहन खुशी ने ही क्लिक की हैं.
बहन खुशी ने क्लिक की तस्वीरें
लॉकडाउन में ही जान्हवी ने हार्पर बजार इंडिया (Harper Bazaar India) के पहले डिजीटल कवर के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया है. इसमें वह बेहद ही खूबसूरत अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं. देशभर में लॉकडाउन के चलते सभी लोग अपने घरों में बंद हैं और इस बात का ध्यान रखते हुए मैगजीन के कवर के लिए जान्हवी के घर पर ही शूटिंग की गई है. आपको बता दें कि इस कवर के लिए तस्वीरें किसी अनुभवी फोटोग्राफर ने नहीं बल्कि उनकी बहन खुशी ने ही क्लिक की हैं.
Meet the first of our four cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), photographed at home by her sister Khushi. With no makeup, no filters (a decision she made herself), it’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. Captured as she is right now in lockdown—with her family, herself, and of course her dog Panda—the results are a simple moment of joy in the day. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor
मैगजीन के डिजिटल कवर के लिए शूट करने वाली चार एक्ट्रेस में से एक जान्हवी भी हैं. हालांकि, वह लॉकडाउन के बीच अपने घर से ही काम कर रही हैं और इस वजह से उन्होंने अपने पजामे में ही इस मैगजीन के लिए शूट किया है. इनमें से कुछ तस्वीरों में जान्हवी के साथ उनका डॉग पांडा भी नजर आ रहा है. यहां तक कि एक वीडियो में वह अपने डॉग से कहते हुए नजर आ रही हैं- प्लीज कैमरे के लिए पोज करो ताकि ये क्यूट लगे. उनकी यह तस्वीर काफी क्यूट भी लग रही है.
It's the little things...that give us joy! #TwoForJoy @janhvikapoor . . . Videographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor
जान्हवी ने मैगजीन कवर के लिए अपने सिल्क पजामे में शूट किया है और इसके साथ उन्होंने नो मेकअप लुक को चुना है. तस्वीरों में वह अपने नैचुरल ग्लो को फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं.
