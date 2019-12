करीना कपूर खान ने पहनी 'बेबो' साड़ी, इंस्टाग्राम पर ऐसी तस्वीरों से मचाया हंगामा

View this post on Instagram



Look 2 For Kapil Sharma Agency #versisentertainment managed by @nainas89 @poonamdamania Makeup by @savleenmanchanda Hairstylist by @yiannitsapatori Styled by @rheakapoor Sari by @picchika Earrings by @kapoor.sunita Rings by @stacfinejewellery Shoes by @fizzygoblet Styling team: @manishamelwani @spacemuffin27 @vani2790 @sanyakapoor by @thehouseofpixels