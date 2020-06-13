लाइफ़

हिन्दी
कटरीना कैफ ने कुछ इस तरह से किए पुशअप्स, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

News18Hindi
Updated: June 13, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
इस वीडियो में वह काफी डेडिकेशन के साथ वर्कआउट कर रही हैं.

सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर वायरल (Viral) हो रहा ये वीडियो कटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) फैन पेज से शेयर किया गया है. इस वीडियो में वह काफी डेडिकेशन के साथ वर्कआउट कर रही हैं.

बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेसेस में से एक कटरीना कैफ (Katrina kaif) लॉकडाउन जारी होने के बाद से सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी एक्टिव (Active) नजर आ रही हैं. वह हर रोज अपने इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) अकाउंट पर नए नए वीडियोज (Video) और तस्वीरें (Photos) शेयर करती रहती हैं. इन दिनों उनका एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल (Viral) हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में वह पुशअप्स (Push ups) करती हुईं दिखाई दे रही हैं. इतना ही नहीं वह इस वीडियो में कई अलग-अलग तरीके से पुशअप्स करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा ये वीडियो कटरीना कैफ फैन पेज से शेयर किया गया है. इस वीडियो में वह काफी डेडिकेशन के साथ वर्कआउट कर रही हैं. इस वीडियो में वह तीन तरह से पुशअप्स करती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं. पहले वो दोनों हाथ से पुशअप्स करती हैं. इसके बाद वह एक हाथ से पुशअप्स करती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं. हालांकि इसके बाद वह बिना जमीन पर हाथ लगाए पुशअप्स करती हुईं दिखाई दे रही हैं जो कि काफी कठिन है.





 






View this post on Instagram




 

Get ready for the final question guys.. 😍Follow @katrina.kaif.angel for more videos❤ . . Rules to enter the contest : . 1) Follow @katrina.kaif.angel if you are not already . 2) Tag your 5 best friends on this post and ask them to follow our page @katrina.kaif.angel . 3) Get yourself ready to answer easiest questions every night 9:30 p.m. (this entire week) . 4) The first 5 correct answers will be chosen for every question . 5)Top 3 winners will win Cash prizes this Saturday or Sunday via paytm . Terms and conditions: . 1) All your friends that you will tag on this post, must follow our page @katrina.kaif.angel , then and only then your answers will be considered . 2) Contest is applicable for Indian audience only . 3) Ofcourse you must use paytm app, to receive the cash prizes... and thats it ! . Good Luck everybody . . . #katrinakaif #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #fit #workout #beautiful #cute #smile #Priyankachopra #style #hardwork #paytm #fitness #deepikapadukone #akshaykumar #bollywood #saraalikhan #aliabhatt #fashion #gains #gainpost #followforfollow #ranveersingh #likeforlike #beauty #nofilter #anushkasharma #followme #follow


A post shared by Katrina Kaif 🔘 (@katrina.kaif.angel) on






वीडियो का आखिरी हिस्सा देखकर आपको हंसी आ जाएगी. दरअसल कटरीना ये पुशअप्स करने में किसी की मदद ले रही होती हैं. इस वीडियो को अब कई हजार बार देखा जा चुका है. आपको बता दें कि कटरीना कैफ लॉकडाउन के चलते अपने घर में बंद हैं. इस बीच वह अपने थ्रोबैक वीडियो और तस्वीरें भी शेयर करती रहती हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने एक थ्रोबैक वीडियो शेयर किया. इस वीडियो में वह एक व्हेल मछली के साथ समुद्र में तैर रही हैं. यह वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा था.
First published: June 13, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
