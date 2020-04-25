Lockdown: घर पर सीखिए स्टेप बाय स्टेप मेकअप करना, इन मेकअप आर्टिस्ट के साथ
आज भी कई महिलाओं को घर पर मेकअप करना नहीं आता है.
Tutorial of Make up at home: लॉकडाउन के बीच आपको मौका मिला है घर बैठे मेकअप सिखने का.
हालांकि ज्यादातर महिलाओं को आज भी मेकअप करना नहीं आता है. ऐसे में वो पार्लर जाती हैं और हजारों रुपये खर्च हो जाते हैं. हालांकि लॉकडाउन के बीच आपको मौका मिला है घर बैठे मेकअप सिखने का. आप भारत के मशहूर मेकअप आर्टिस्ट को फॉलो कर सकते हैं और चेहरे को खूबसूरत बनाने के मेकअप टिप्स सीख सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कौन से हैं वो मेकअप आर्टिस्ट.
नताशा पटेल
नताशा पटेल का नाम देश के प्रमुख मेकअप आर्टिस्ट में शामिल है. कई स्टार्स का मेकअप करने के अलावा अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स पर मेकअप करने के टिप्स को भी शेयर करती रहती हैं. आप आई मेकअप सीखने के लिए नताशा पटेल को फॉलो कर सकते हैं.
तमन्ना रोशन
पार्टी और शादी मेकअप के लिए तमन्ना रोशन को फॉलो करने एक बेस्ट ऑप्शन है. तमन्ना के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स से आप सिर्फ चेहरे का मेकअप नहीं बल्कि बालों को कैसे संवारा जाए और किस तरह की ड्रेस पर किस तरह का मेकअप करना बेस्ट है ये भी आप सीख सकते हैं.
अंकिता श्रीवास्तव
जिन लोगों को आई मेकअप करना ज्यादा पसंद है और वो इसे सीखना चाह रहे हैं उनके लिए अंकिता श्रीवास्तव को फॉलो करना बेस्ट माना जाता है. वह आपको मेकअप और सुंदरता के साथ टिप्स, ट्रिक्स और हैक्स के बारे में बताती हैं. जिन्हें फॉलो करके आंखों को सुंदर और आकर्षक बनाया जा सकता है.
तो सोच क्या रहे हैं आपको भी मेकअप करने का शौक है तो आज ही सीख लीजिए इन आर्टिस्ट से. ताकि लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद आप किसी पार्टी का हिस्सा बनें तो किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो.
