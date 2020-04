Lockdown में Anxiety की शिकार हुईं ऋचा चड्ढा, ऐसे पहचानिए इस डिसऑर्डर के लक्षण

View this post on Instagram



Today is #WorldHealthDay ! . My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad ☹️ I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news 😭... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. . . So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... क्योंकि दोस्त जान है तो जहान है! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. Here are some practices that help me ... - GUIDED MEDITATION : https://youtu.be/4SmAqaCrCpU . . - GUIDED BREATHING PRACTICE : https://youtu.be/tybOi4hjZFQ @iceman_hof . . - GUIDED MEDITATION TO HEAL THE BODY : https://youtu.be/s4vm_6Hs4vE , @drjoedispenza . This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are, we are all connected, fragile, interdependent... I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body ! Love and prayers for each one. #WorldHealthDay #covidkindness #mentalhealth