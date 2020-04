लॉकडाउन में माही विज ने बच्चों के साथ ऐसी की मस्ती, पैरेंट्स ले सकते हैं टिप्स

View this post on Instagram



It’s very important to keep the kids happy and entertained during this lockdown period. Weekends used to be a time for play dates and going out but now adults as well as kids are confined in the walls of our homes. So Jay and I planned out a fun evening with a restaurant setup on our terrace with the kids, making them their favourite food, playing with them and ensuring they have a good time! A change in their routine as well as ours is honestly a must! While we are finding it difficult to cope as adults it’s even more difficult for children who love being independent birds, running flying, jumping around in the park and outdoors. For now this is the best we can do, here‘s a special glimpse from a fun night at the Bhanushali’s! ❤️