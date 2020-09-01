पिंपल्स और एक्ने से छुटकारा दिलाएगा मलाइका अरोड़ा का ये देसी उपाय, तीन चीजों का करें इस्तेमाल

View this post on Instagram

Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin. Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts. Take some cinnamon powder (Dalchini), add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. U may feel a tingling sensation,that’s fine,but if unbearable then rinse off. Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same #OrganicFaceMask #AcneTreatment #MalaikasTrickOrTip