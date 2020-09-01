लाइफ़

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#IPL2020 #shushantSingh #दुनियादारी #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » लाइफ़

पिंपल्स और एक्ने से छुटकारा दिलाएगा मलाइका अरोड़ा का ये देसी उपाय, तीन चीजों का करें इस्तेमाल

पिंपल्स और एक्ने से छुटकारा दिलाएगा मलाइका अरोड़ा का ये देसी उपाय, तीन चीजों का करें इस्तेमाल
एक्‍ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा अपनी नैचुरल ब्‍यूटी के लिए जानी जाती हैं. वह अक्सर अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी फिटनेस तो कभी ब्यूटी सीक्रेट्स शेयर करती रहती हैं.

मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) एक्सरसाइज (Exercise) और योग (Yoga) के जरिए खुद को फिट तो रखती ही हैं लेकिन अपनी त्वचा (Skin) का भी अच्छे से ख्याल रखती हैं. मलाइका पिछले कुछ समय से अपने इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) अकाउंट पर फैंस के साथ कुछ खास ब्यूटी सीक्रेट्स शेयर कर रही हैं.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: September 1, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
  • Share this:
बॉलीवड एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) लॉकडाउन के समय में सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी एक्टिव हैं और अपने फैंस को खूबसूरती बरकरार रखने के लिए तरह तरह के देसी उपाय (Home Remedies) बताती रहती हैं. आपको बता दें कि मलाइका भी खुद की खूबसूरती को बढ़ाने के लिए घरेलू नुस्खों को ही अपनाती हैं. उनका मानना है कि नैचुरल चीजों (Natural Products) से बेहतर और कुछ नहीं हो सकता. मलाइका एक्सरसाइज (Exercise) और योग (Yoga) के जरिए खुद को फिट तो रखती ही हैं लेकिन अपनी त्वचा का भी अच्छे से ख्याल रखती हैं.

अपने फैशन स्टाइल के लिए मशहूर मलाइका पिछले कुछ समय से अपने इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) अकाउंट पर फैंस के साथ कुछ खास ब्यूटी सीक्रेट्स शेयर कर रही हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने फैंस को बताया है कि किस तरह से देसी उपाय का इस्तेमाल कर चुटकियों में पिंपल्स और एक्ने की समस्याओं से छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है. आइए जानते हैं मलाइका का ये ब्यूटी सीक्रेट.

सामग्री
दालचीनी पाउडर- आधा चम्मच
शहद- 1 चम्मच


नींबू का रस- 1 चम्मच
View this post on Instagram

Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin. Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts. Take some cinnamon powder (Dalchini), add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. U may feel a tingling sensation,that’s fine,but if unbearable then rinse off. Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same #OrganicFaceMask #AcneTreatment #MalaikasTrickOrTip

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on




ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल
तीनों चीजों को अच्छे से मिला लें. इसके बाद मुंह पर लगाते वक्त ध्यान रहे कि ये आप अपने होंठों और आंखों पर न लगाएं. दरअसल आंखें और होंठ काफी सेंसिटिव होते हैं. साथ ही चेहरे के मुहांसों पर थोड़ा अधिक पेस्ट लगाएं. मलाइका ने ये भी कहा कि इस मास्क को सप्ताह में 1 या 2 बार ही लगाएं और कम से कम 10 मिनट तक लगा रहने दें. इसके बाद अपने मुंह को ठंडे पानी से अच्छी तरह से धो लें. आखिर में अपनी त्वचा पर अच्छे से मॉइश्चराइजर या फिर सनस्क्रीन लगा लें. आपके चेहरे से पिंपल्स और एक्ने तो खत्म होंगे ही साथ ही फेस ग्लो भी करेगा.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading