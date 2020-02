'मेरा बाबा देश चलाता है'...बच्चे की बात सुनकर आ जाएंगे आंसू, रतन टाटा ने भी शेयर किया Video

View this post on Instagram



In Mumbai, a city of 23 million, only 50,000 individuals are employed as sanitation workers. They are working in difficult conditions every single day to tackle the enormous amount of waste that Mumbai generates. As a @tata_trusts initiative, Mission Garima is working to provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for sanitation workers who are severely affected doing the unimaginable for the city so that we may find it clean! #TwoBinsLifeWins is a campaign urging citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women. The links below will help you dispose of your waste responsibly and support our initiative. After all, this country is run by each one of us. https://www.tatatrusts.org/ #TwoBinsLifeWins