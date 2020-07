VIDEO: खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ये करते हैं मिलिंद सोमन, फैंस को दी ख़ास सलाह

View this post on Instagram



Super slow pull-ups 😀 It’s not difficult to get fit ! 1.Decide how fit you want to get or for what. 2.Make sure you are happy with your reason for choosing that goal. 3.Find out what you need to do to get there. Google can help with most beginner programs. 4.Take your first small step. . . And then the next small step. And then the next. Till you get to where you want. Notice the emphasis on small. Keep each step as easy as possible. Even 5 minutes a day is great to start with. . . #thursdaymotivation #fitnesseveryday #fitness #pullups #neverstop #nevergiveup #love #fit #fitnessforever 📷 @ankita_earthy ❤️