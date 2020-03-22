हिन्दी

ट्विटर पर छाया '5 बजे 5 मिनट', सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शेयर किए ताली और थाली बजाते हुए Videos

Updated: March 22, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
ट्विटर पर छाया '5 बजे 5 मिनट', सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शेयर किए ताली और थाली बजाते हुए Videos
कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण देश के 75 जिलों को लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है.

कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) को कर्मवीरों को सलामी देने के लिए पूरे देश के लोग शाम 5 बजे एक साथ ताली और थाली बजाने लगे.

कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) संक्रमण के कारण देश के 75 जिलों को लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है. इस वायरस से जंग लड़ने के लिए आज प्रधानमंत्री मोदी (PM Narendra modi) ने जनता कर्फ्यू का आह्वान किया था और शाम 5 बजे लोगों को ताली, थाली, घंटी और शंख बजाने का आग्रह किया था.

कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) को कर्मवीरों को सलामी देने के लिए पूरे देश के लोग शाम 5 बजे एक साथ ताली और थाली बजाने लगे. सोशल मीडिया (Social media) पर थाली, ताली, शंख और घंटी बजाते हुए वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं. लोगों के वीडियो शेयर करते ही ट्विटर पर  #5baje5mniute और  #GhantiBajao ट्रेंड कर रहा है.

आइए देखते हैं कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में लोगों ने कैसे बजाई थाली और ताली...



कई कलाकारों ने भी लिया हिस्सा





बच्चों ने भी लिया हिस्सा



 



सिंगापुर में भी देखने को मिला नजारा

भारत के अलावा सिंगापुर में रहने वाले भारतीयों ने भी शाम 5 बजे कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में लोगों का हौंसला बढ़ाने के लिए बालकनी में खड़े होकर ताली बजाई. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI द्वारा सिंगापुर में रहने वाले भारतीयों का यह वीडियो जारी किया गया है. देखिए VIDEO...

 



अब तक कई हजार लोगों की मौत

उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण दुनियाभर में अब तक 11 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. वहीं, लाखों लोग इस वायरस से संक्रमित है. बात अगर, भारत की जाए तो यहां अब तक 345 मामलों की पुष्टि हो चुकी है.

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए लाइफ़ से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: March 22, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
