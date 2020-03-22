ट्विटर पर छाया '5 बजे 5 मिनट', सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शेयर किए ताली और थाली बजाते हुए Videos
कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण देश के 75 जिलों को लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है.
कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) को कर्मवीरों को सलामी देने के लिए पूरे देश के लोग शाम 5 बजे एक साथ ताली और थाली बजाने लगे.
- Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) को कर्मवीरों को सलामी देने के लिए पूरे देश के लोग शाम 5 बजे एक साथ ताली और थाली बजाने लगे. सोशल मीडिया (Social media) पर थाली, ताली, शंख और घंटी बजाते हुए वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं. लोगों के वीडियो शेयर करते ही ट्विटर पर #5baje5mniute और #GhantiBajao ट्रेंड कर रहा है.
आइए देखते हैं कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में लोगों ने कैसे बजाई थाली और ताली...
This was at Delhi Terminal 1 today#5baje5minute #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/8qR7xk4xnL
— Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) March 22, 2020
कई कलाकारों ने भी लिया हिस्सा
Was excited to play my bit. But what I witnessed is something so special. Mankind at its best. Thanku @narendramodi ji for this experience. #5baje5minute #jantacurfew #COVIDー19 #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/CVr8w0dAHf
— debina bon choudhary (@imdebina) March 22, 2020
CM Sri KCR expressed solidarity with the fight against #Coronavirus in response to the call given by Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi by clapping hands at Pragathi Bhavan at 5 pm. Cabinet Ministers, senior officials of the Govt. also participated. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/fsB46TRhnU
— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 22, 2020
बच्चों ने भी लिया हिस्सा
Our little Champ paying tribute to every person involved in the fight against COVID19 #SaluteCoronaFighters #BreakTheChain @narendramodi #jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/ba6ej5MVmN
— Gourab Ujjal Bora (@gourabujjal) March 22, 2020
A small token of appreciation to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, government officials, members of the armed forces & police, disaster mgmt officials and every kind person who cares for others.#5baje5minute #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/gKj6IZxySD
— PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2020
सिंगापुर में भी देखने को मिला नजारा
भारत के अलावा सिंगापुर में रहने वाले भारतीयों ने भी शाम 5 बजे कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में लोगों का हौंसला बढ़ाने के लिए बालकनी में खड़े होकर ताली बजाई. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI द्वारा सिंगापुर में रहने वाले भारतीयों का यह वीडियो जारी किया गया है. देखिए VIDEO...
#WATCH: Singaporeans of Indian origin join in to clap and ring bells at 5 pm IST, to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic in India. pic.twitter.com/dkqtHI2Ikt
— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
अब तक कई हजार लोगों की मौत
उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण दुनियाभर में अब तक 11 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. वहीं, लाखों लोग इस वायरस से संक्रमित है. बात अगर, भारत की जाए तो यहां अब तक 345 मामलों की पुष्टि हो चुकी है.
