ज्यादा चावल खरीदने से हो सकती है परेशानी, ऐसी ही परेशानी को देखने वाले लेखक शिव रामदास के ट्वीट वायरल हुए

ज्यादा चावल खरीदना भी कई बार परेशानी की वजह बन सकता है. (फाइल फोटो)

आप सोच रहे है चावल (Rice) खरीदने से भी कोई परेशानी (Trouble) हो सकती है. ऐसा बिरकुल नहीं है, लेकिन एक ट्रक भरकर चावल खरीदना किसी के लिए भी परेशानी की वजह जरुर बन सकता है. ऐसी ही परेशानी का सामना करने के बाद अपने अनुभव (experience) ट्वीट के जरिए लेखक शिव रामदास ने साझा किए.

  September 5, 2020
लेखक शिव रामदास (Author Shiv Ramdas) के ट्वीट इन दिनों खासे वायरल हो रहे है. उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकांउट (Twitter account) पर कुछ ट्वीट किए थे. जिसमें बताया था कि उनके जीजा जी ने रोज-रोज चावल खरीदने से बचने के लिए. एक ट्रक भरकर सागा चावल (Saga Rice) खरीद लिए. जिसकी वजह से वह उन्हें रोज चावल उपहार के तौर पर दे रहे है. अपने ट्वीट के जरिए शिव रामदास ने बताया कि चावल खरीदने के दौरान और उसके बाद उनके जीजा जी को कितनी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा.


शिव रामदास ने अपने ट्वीट में बताया कि उनकी बहन अपने पति को रोज चावल खरीदने के लिए दुकान पर भेजती थी. जिससे परेशान होकर उन्होंने एक दिन चावल का एक पूरा ट्रक खरीद लिया, और उसे घर ले आए. चावल खरीदने के दौरान शिव रामदास बताया कि उनके जीजा जी ने चावल बेचने वाले दुकानदार से चावल की कीमत को लेकर बारगेनिंग की. इस दौरान उन्होंने ट्रक ड्रावर को सिगरेट का डिब्बा भी रिश्वत के तौर पर दिया. वहीं जब लेखक शिव रामदास के जीजा जी ने ट्रक भरकर चावल खरीद लिए. तो उनकी पत्नी दुखी और बहुत नाराज हुई. पत्नी की नाराजगी को दूर करने के लिए उन्होंने कुछ चावलों का सौदा मैस चलाने वाले एक व्यक्ति से किया. लेखक शिव रामदास के इन ट्वीट को लोग खासा पसंद कर रहे है. उनके सबसे पहले ट्वीट को अभी तक 2 लाख से ज्यादा बार लाइक किया जा चुका है.




वहीं  उनके ट्वीट के नीचे कई रोचक कमेंट भी यूजर्स ने लिखे है.
