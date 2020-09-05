ज्यादा चावल खरीदने से हो सकती है परेशानी, ऐसी ही परेशानी को देखने वाले लेखक शिव रामदास के ट्वीट वायरल हुए

OMG my brother in law, the gift that never stops giving, was tired of being sent to get rice every day so he decided buy in bulk, talked to the shop about it, wires got crossed, now there is a literal TRUCK FILLED WITH RICE outside the house and my sister is losing her shit lmfao — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

If you have never heard a woman destroy a man with one sentence 25 times in a row you should meet my sister. She's terrifying rn, I'm on the phone and I'm scared and she isnt even angry at me lol — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

To clarify, this is India so when I say truck, I don't mean SUV, IT IS A LITERAL LORRY FILLED WITH RICE — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Update: BIL is now negotiating with lorry driver. My requests to keep phone on speaker so I can here have been coldly rebuffed. I can however confirm that bribe has been offered and rejected. I cannot say whether this was a question of principle or price — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

as a horror writer, I can now confirm to ou with evidence that anything can be horror, I just watched a man's face curl up in abject terror at the words "Why Is It Still Outside My House?" — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

