'लैंबोर्गिनी' डांस कर चर्चा में आए सिख ने साझा की अपनी कहानी, बताई ये बड़ी बात

“I was always a shy kid who hated dancing. Once at a wedding, a friend’s aunt dragged me to dance. I couldn’t coordinate my feet and hoped no one would notice. I was so embarrassed, I decided to enrol in dance classes in college! The classes were great, but I’d often look at all the couples enjoying themselves and wished I had a real partner...not a random dance partner! As fate would have it, I met my wife at a mutual friend’s party after college–who would have thought she loved dancing too! We spoke a lot, went on dinners and started getting to know each other. And a few months later, we were at a friend’s party when the song ‘Lady in Red’ started playing. That’s when we danced together for the first time, and all I could think about was how much I’d fallen for her! She’d often tell me that I made her feel special and safe when I danced with her, and she loved how I’d always open the door for her! So a few months later, we were at a restaurant when I asked her, ‘Will you marry me?’ She said yes, and we went home and woke our parents up immediately to get their blessings. We got married 3 months later. After marriage, we even found a shared love for travelling. We’d love to go on 10 hour drives together, without hotel bookings, not knowing where we’d land up. And of course, we’re still ‘that dancing couple’ everywhere we go. We don’t even care if we’re the only ones on the dance floor and we’re making a fool of ourselves– we love it! We also work out together, and every Sunday, we have a family lunch and then play board games. She’s very competitive when it comes to Ludo and Acquire. Whenever I win she’ll say, ‘You’re just too smart. It’s not fair.’ And then I’ll hug her and she scrunches her face up! But like every couple, we fight too. Usually, I stay quiet when she’s mad. And she loves that softness about me, so we end up laughing after any argument. Then she’ll say, ‘You are the best’, and that's the only time I raise my voice at her and say, ‘No, you are the best!’ She’s the best!”