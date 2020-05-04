सलमान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड संगीता बिजलानी 59 की उम्र में खुद को ऐसे रखती हैं फिट, शेयर किया वीडियो
संगीता बिजलानी खुद को फिट रखने के लिए हर रोज वर्कआउट करती हैं. 59 की उम्र में भी वह फिट रहने के मामले में कई नई हीरोइनों को चुनौती दे सकती हैं.
फिल्म 'त्रिदेव' की एक्ट्रेस संगीता बिजलानी 59 की उम्र में भी काफी फिट और खूबसूरत नजर आती हैं. कोई भी उनको देखकर उनकी सही उम्र का अंदाजा नहीं लगा सकता है. दरअसल संगीता की खूबसूरती का राज कुछ और नहीं बल्कि डेडिकेशन के साथ एक्सरसाइज करना है.
इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट फिटनेस फोटोज और वीडियोज से भरा हुआ
संगीता खुद को फिट रखने के लिए नियमित रूप से एक्सरसाइज करती हैं, वह अपने वर्कआउट की जानकारी फैंस को इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिए देती रहती हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि संगीता खुद को फिट और जवां बनाए रखने के लिए कौन-कौन सी एक्सरसाइज करती हैं और आप उन्हें कैसे फॉलो कर सकते हैं. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और पूर्व मिस इंडिया संगीता बिजलानी ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत वर्ष 1988 में फिल्म कातिल से की थी. इसके बाद उन्होंने 'त्रिदेव', 'जुर्म', 'इज्जत', 'युगांधर', 'योद्धा', 'खून का कर्ज' और 'हातिमताई' जैसी कई फिल्मों में काम किया. भले ही संगीता बिजलानी आज फिल्मों से दूर हैं लेकिन वह अपने फैंस के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर अभी भी जुड़ी हुई हैं और समय-समय पर अपने फोटोज और वीडियोज शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनका इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट उनके फिटनेस फोटोज और वीडियोज से भरा है.
Wanna go out people??? No wayyyy !!! Go inwards instead ! It’s time everyone did that. Devote some time daily and learn how to unlock your potential. Once you meditate daily you will discover that within you is an untapped potential which is far more powerful than you can possibly imagine. So start my beautiful souls and explore the magic within. #sangeetabijlani9 #meditatedaily #goinwardswherethemagicis #findeverythingwithin #exploreyourownmagic #healyourself #healtheworld #lovetoallmybeautifulsouls
आपको बता दें कि संगीता बिजलानी खुद को फिट रखने के लिए हर रोज वर्कआउट करती हैं. 59 की उम्र में भी वह फिट रहने के मामले में कई नई हीरोइनों को चुनौती दे सकती हैं. अगर महिलाएं बढ़ती उम्र में खुद को फिट रखना चाहती हैं तो संगीता बिजलानी से प्रेरणा ले सकती हैं.
संगीता ने हाल ही में एक मुश्किल एक्सरसाइज करते हुए वीडियो शेयर किया है. अपने वर्कआउट का एक इंस्टाग्राम वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा है- एक किलर टीआरएक्स एब्स एक्सरसाइज जो टोंड और टाइट कोर पाने के लिए लेकिन इसे करना आसान नहीं है. इस वीडियो में वह टीआरएक्स स्ट्रेप्स में पैरों को फंसाकर हिप थ्रस्ट करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं.
TRX एक्सरसाइज
TRX (टोटल बॉडी रेसिस्टेन्स एक्सरसाइज) रेसिस्टेन्स ट्रेनिंग का एक रूप है जिसमें पूरी बॉडी का वर्कआउट होता है और बॉडी स्ट्रेंथ, बैलेंस, फ्लेक्सिबिलटी और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण कोर स्थिरता विकसित करने में मदद मिलती है. यह हृदय रोगों के जोखिम को कम करने में मदद करता है और पीठ के निचले हिस्से के दर्द को भी ठीक करता है.
A Killer TRX Abs Exercise for a toned tight core and this is not easy........phewwww !!! And as you can see that I’m 😅 and this was my last set 😅😅😅💪💪💪 #trxabsexercises #tonetheabs #strengthenyourcore #stayfit #staycommitedtoyourhealth #healthistrulythegreatestwealth #myfitnessjourney #sangeetabijlani #sangitabijlani #stayhappyandhealthy
वहीं दूसरे वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए संगीता ने कैप्शन में लिखा है- मूवमेंट करने से बॉडी को फायदा होता है. अगर आप टोंड बैक चाहती हैं तो TRX एक्सरसाइज करें. यह पीठ की चर्बी को दूर करने में मदद करती है और हां यह निश्चित रूप से मेरी पीठ को टोन करने में मेरी हेल्प कर रहा है.
The body benefits from movement. If you want a toned back then try this TRX Exercise. It helps to banish the back fat and Oh Yes it is surely helping me in toning my back. #healthishappiness #moveyourbody #tonetheback #banishthefat #workoutoftheday #trxexercises #myfitnessjourney #sangeetabijlani #bijlistrikes #sangitabijlani
पुलडाउन एक्सरसाइजइस
पुलडाउन एक्सरसाइज के वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए संगीता ने कैप्शन में लिखा है- पीठ के ऊपरी और निचले दोनों हिस्से की मसल्स को मजबूत बनाने में पुलडाउन बेहद फायदेमंद है और यह बॉडी के अपर मसल्स को टारगेट करता है, विशेष रूप से यह कंधों को हेल्दी रखने में भी फायदेमंद होता है. लेटिसिमस डॉर्सी मसल्स स्पाइन की मजबूती के लिए अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है. यह एक्सरसाइज उन महिलाओं के लिए भी बहुत अच्छी है जो अंडरआर्म के आसपास के हिस्से को कम करना चाहती हैं.
#assistedlatpulldown is extremely beneficial in strengthening the muscles of the back, both upper and lower back, and targets the upper body muscles, especially the #latissimusdorsi #biceps and #deltoidmuscles It is also beneficial in keeping the shoulders healthy. The latissimus dorsi #muscles are extremely vital for the #spinestabilisation . This exercise is also helpful for women who want to minimise the area around the underarm. So what are you waiting for ladies? It’s time to start and get that extra oomph............ #thisismyfitnessjourney #backworkout #firmandfit #strengthtrainingforwomen #exercisemotivation #getthatextraoomph
स्क्वाट्स
स्क्वाट्स करते हुए वीडियो शेयर करते हुए संगीता ने कैप्शन में इसके फायदों के बारे में बताया है- स्क्वाट्स एक ऐसी एक्सरसाइज है, जो उम्र, लिंग या फिटनेस लक्ष्य की परवाह किए बिना सभी के वर्कआउट रूटीन का हिस्सा होना चाहिए. यह केवल पैरों के लिए अच्छी नहीं होती हैं, ये कई तरीकों से बॉडी को लाभ पहुंचाते हैं.
Squats are one exercise which should be a part of everyone’s workout routine regardless of age, gender or fitness goal. They are not just for great legs, they benefit the body in multitude of ways. Whether you’re looking to shed pounds, maintain mobility or run faster the humble squat is for all of you #myfitnessjourney #squats #burnfat #stronglegs #getridofcellulite #improveflexibilityandjointmobility #squatanywhere
लंजेस एक्सरसाइज
लंजेस एक्सरसाइज करते हुए संगीता ने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर किया और कैप्शन में लिखा- बट के लिए सबसे अच्छी एक्सरसाइज. धीरे चले और स्थिर रहें. केटलबेल के साथ 200 लंजेस. लंजेस ड्रीम बॉडी पाने के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है और आपके बट को मजबूत करती है, लचीलापन और समन्वय में सुधार करती है, आपके कोर को स्थिर करने और संतुलन में सुधार करने में हेल्प करती है, मसल्स का निर्माण करती है और आपको शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से फिट रखने में हेल्प करती है.
Let’s sculpt that butt. Go slow and steady ........200 Lunges with Kettlebell done today 💪 @rakeshudiyar 😅...........Lunges are perfect for achieving that dream body which every woman dreams of 😅😅😅 Tones and tightens your butt, improves flexibility and coordination, helps stabilise your core and improve balance, builds muscle and helps keep you physically and mentally fit. . . . #lunges #sculptthebody #dreambody #tonethatbutt #myfitnessjourneycontinues
इन एक्सरसाइज को आप अपने रूटीन में शामिल कर खुद को फिट रख सकती हैं. बढ़ती उम्र के महिलाओं के लिए ये एक इंस्पिरेशन हो सकता है.
