सलमान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड संगीता बिजलानी 59 की उम्र में खुद को ऐसे रखती हैं फिट, शेयर किया वीडियो

Wanna go out people??? No wayyyy !!! Go inwards instead ! It’s time everyone did that. Devote some time daily and learn how to unlock your potential. Once you meditate daily you will discover that within you is an untapped potential which is far more powerful than you can possibly imagine. So start my beautiful souls and explore the magic within. #sangeetabijlani9 #meditatedaily #goinwardswherethemagicis #findeverythingwithin #exploreyourownmagic #healyourself #healtheworld #lovetoallmybeautifulsouls