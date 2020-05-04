लाइफ़

सलमान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड संगीता बिजलानी 59 की उम्र में खुद को ऐसे रखती हैं फिट, शेयर किया वीडियो

News18Hindi
Updated: May 4, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
सलमान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड संगीता बिजलानी 59 की उम्र में खुद को ऐसे रखती हैं फिट, शेयर किया वीडियो
संगीता बिजलानी खुद को फिट रखने के लिए हर रोज वर्कआउट करती हैं. 59 की उम्र में भी वह फिट रहने के मामले में कई नई हीरोइनों को चुनौती दे सकती हैं.

फिल्म 'त्रिदेव' की एक्‍ट्रेस संगीता बिजलानी 59 की उम्र में भी काफी फिट और खूबसूरत नजर आती हैं. कोई भी उनको देखकर उनकी सही उम्र का अंदाजा नहीं लगा सकता है. दरअसल संगीता की खूबसूरती का राज कुछ और नहीं बल्कि डेडिकेशन के साथ एक्सरसाइज करना है.

आज क जमाने में हर एक्ट्रेस अपने आप को फिट एंड फाइन रखती हैं और इसकी लिए वह कड़ी मेहनत करती हैं. इनमें से कुछ एक्ट्रेस ऐसी हैं जो बढ़ती उम्र में भी नई एक्ट्रेसेस को चुनौती दे सकती हैं. इनमें से एक नाम है संगीता बिजलानी का. फिल्म 'त्रिदेव' की एक्‍ट्रेस 59 साल की उम्र में भी काफी फिट और खूबसूरत नजर आती है. कोई भी उनको देखकर उनकी सही उम्र का अंदाजा नहीं लगा सकता है लेकिन क्‍या आप जानते हैं कि संगीता की खूबसूरती का राज कुछ और नहीं बल्कि डेडिकेशन के साथ एक्सरसाइज करना है.

इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट फिटनेस फोटोज और वीडियोज से भरा हुआ
संगीता खुद को फिट रखने के लिए नियमित रूप से एक्सरसाइज करती हैं, वह अपने वर्कआउट की जानकारी फैंस को इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिए देती रहती हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि संगीता खुद को फिट और जवां बनाए रखने के लिए कौन-कौन सी एक्‍सरसाइज करती हैं और आप उन्हें कैसे फॉलो कर सकते हैं. बॉलीवुड एक्‍ट्रेस और पूर्व मिस इंडिया संगीता बिजलानी ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत वर्ष 1988 में फिल्म कातिल से की थी. इसके बाद उन्होंने 'त्रिदेव', 'जुर्म', 'इज्जत', 'युगांधर', 'योद्धा', 'खून का कर्ज' और 'हातिमताई' जैसी कई फिल्मों में काम किया. भले ही संगीता बिजलानी आज फिल्मों से दूर हैं लेकिन वह अपने फैंस के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर अभी भी जुड़ी हुई हैं और समय-समय पर अपने फोटोज और वीडियोज शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनका इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट उनके फिटनेस फोटोज और वीडियोज से भरा है.








 




View this post on Instagram




 

Wanna go out people??? No wayyyy !!! Go inwards instead ! It’s time everyone did that. Devote some time daily and learn how to unlock your potential. Once you meditate daily you will discover that within you is an untapped potential which is far more powerful than you can possibly imagine. So start my beautiful souls and explore the magic within. #sangeetabijlani9 #meditatedaily #goinwardswherethemagicis #findeverythingwithin #exploreyourownmagic #healyourself #healtheworld #lovetoallmybeautifulsouls


A post shared by Sangeeta Bijlani (@sangeetabijlani9) on






आपको बता दें कि संगीता बिजलानी खुद को फिट रखने के लिए हर रोज वर्कआउट करती हैं. 59 की उम्र में भी वह फिट रहने के मामले में कई नई हीरोइनों को चुनौती दे सकती हैं. अगर महिलाएं बढ़ती उम्र में खुद को फिट रखना चाहती हैं तो संगीता बिजलानी से प्रेरणा ले सकती हैं.

संगीता ने हाल ही में एक मुश्किल एक्‍सरसाइज करते हुए वीडियो शेयर किया है. अपने वर्कआउट का एक इंस्टाग्राम वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा है- एक किलर टीआरएक्स एब्स एक्सरसाइज जो टोंड और टाइट कोर पाने के लिए लेकिन इसे करना आसान नहीं है. इस वीडियो में वह टीआरएक्स स्‍ट्रेप्‍स में पैरों को फंसाकर हिप थ्रस्ट करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं.

TRX एक्‍सरसाइज
TRX (टोटल बॉडी रेसिस्टेन्स एक्‍सरसाइज) रेसिस्टेन्स ट्रेनिंग का एक रूप है जिसमें पूरी बॉडी का वर्कआउट होता है और बॉडी स्‍ट्रेंथ, बैलेंस, फ्लेक्सिबिलटी और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण कोर स्थिरता विकसित करने में मदद मिलती है. यह हृदय रोगों के जोखिम को कम करने में मदद करता है और पीठ के निचले हिस्से के दर्द को भी ठीक करता है.




वहीं दूसरे वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए संगीता ने कैप्‍शन में लिखा है- मूवमेंट करने से बॉडी को फायदा होता है. अगर आप टोंड बैक चाहती हैं तो TRX एक्‍सरसाइज करें. यह पीठ की चर्बी को दूर करने में मदद करती है और हां यह निश्चित रूप से मेरी पीठ को टोन करने में मेरी हेल्‍प कर रहा है.




पुलडाउन एक्‍सरसाइजइस
पुलडाउन एक्‍सरसाइज के वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए संगीता ने कैप्‍शन में लिखा है- पीठ के ऊपरी और निचले दोनों हिस्से की मसल्‍स को मजबूत बनाने में पुलडाउन बेहद फायदेमंद है और यह बॉडी के अपर मसल्‍स को टारगेट करता है, विशेष रूप से यह कंधों को हेल्‍दी रखने में भी फायदेमंद होता है. लेटिसिमस डॉर्सी मसल्‍स स्‍पाइन की मजबूती के लिए अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है. यह एक्‍सरसाइज उन महिलाओं के लिए भी बहुत अच्‍छी है जो अंडरआर्म के आसपास के हिस्‍से को कम करना चाहती हैं.




स्क्वाट्स
स्क्वाट्स करते हुए वीडियो शेयर करते हुए संगीता ने कैप्‍शन में इसके फायदों के बारे में बताया है- स्क्वाट्स एक ऐसी एक्‍सरसाइज है, जो उम्र, लिंग या फिटनेस लक्ष्य की परवाह किए बिना सभी के वर्कआउट रूटीन का हिस्सा होना चाहिए. यह केवल पैरों के लिए अच्‍छी नहीं होती हैं, ये कई तरीकों से बॉडी को लाभ पहुंचाते हैं.




लंजेस एक्‍सरसाइज
लंजेस एक्‍सरसाइज करते हुए संगीता ने इंस्‍टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर किया और कैप्‍शन में लिखा- बट के लिए सबसे अच्‍छी एक्‍सरसाइज. धीरे चले और स्थिर रहें. केटलबेल के साथ 200 लंजेस. लंजेस ड्रीम बॉडी पाने के लिए एकदम परफेक्‍ट है और आपके बट को मजबूत करती है, लचीलापन और समन्वय में सुधार करती है, आपके कोर को स्थिर करने और संतुलन में सुधार करने में हेल्‍प करती है, मसल्‍स का निर्माण करती है और आपको शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से फिट रखने में हेल्‍प करती है.




इन एक्‍सरसाइज को आप अपने रूटीन में शामिल कर खुद को फिट रख सकती हैं. बढ़ती उम्र के महिलाओं के लिए ये एक इंस्पिरेशन हो सकता है.

First published: May 4, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
