Lockdown में इस एक्ट्रेस ने बनाया बचे हुए चावल का रोटला, इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की रेसिपी

. Take some leftover Rice. Add some curd and salt and Lil haldi (turmeric) powder and soak for 10 mins !. . add some chopped onion and green mirchi . Lil chilli powder. Add whole wheat aata to make it a dough. . roll it out. It will be wet and might break. No worries as long as it holds together on your nonstick pan. Add oil on the sides. Cook on one side . Flip and brown . And crisp it up. . .. @manjrivarde you are the best ever ! ❤️ enjoy your yummy Rotla with dahi and Pickle . #messymama #recipes #motherinlaw #lockdown #leftovers #food #yummy #imperfectlyperfect #stayhome #stayhealthy #momlife #keepingitreal