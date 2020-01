शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना के बोल्ड फैशन ने उड़ाए सबके होश, हीरोइनों को दे रही हैं टक्कर

View this post on Instagram



Movie time for Suhanaaaa!!! The Khan cub is in Mumbai these days and was spotted leaving a Juhu theatre last night FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #suhanakhan #shahrukhkhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses