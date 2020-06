Skin Care: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने बेटे के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर किया कुछ ऐसा, फिर कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram



This is for all those bored children and Moms who need innovative ideas to keeps their kids occupied 😅(I know that feeling) It works better when there is a creative and useful end result. Viaan wanted to try out a homemade 'Mojito Salt Scrub', or as I prefer calling it, the 'Lemon Mint Salt Scrub'😆😆 It is as simple to make as the name suggests. All you need: • 1 cup of powdered rock/Epsom salt • 1/4cup of almond/coconut oil, • 5/8 crushed mint leaves, • 1/2 tsp of lemon zest, & • just a dash of lemon juice - and voila! Just remember to preserve it in an airtight container, away from any kind of moisture. This scrub can effectively help kids and grown ups relax, and drains out all kinds of negativity from the body when you soak your feet in water mixed with the scrub. Do try it out!