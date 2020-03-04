सोनम कपूर ने मैगजीन के लिए कराया ऐसा फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें देख दीवाने हुए लोग
सोनम कपूर का ये लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट देखा आपने
सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) इस फोटोशूट में सोनम काफी स्टनिंग लुक में नजर आ रही हैं. इसे देखकर उन्हें एक ट्रू फैशनिस्टा कहना गलत नहीं होगा...
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
मॉव गाउन के साथ कैरी की पर्ल और क्रिस्टल की ज्वैलरी
इस तस्वीर में सोनम कपूर ने लाइट डस्की मॉव कलर के फ्लेयरी गाउन के साथ Bvlgari ब्रांड की पर्ल और क्रिस्टल की ज्वैलरी कैरी की है. इस ड्रेस के साथ सोनम ने गले में चोकर नेकलेस और माथे पर बैंड की तरह ज्वैलरी कैरी की है. हाथ में उन्होंने एक क्रिस्टल रिंग पहनी है. उनका ये लुक काफी एलीट और डिसेंट लग रहा है.
View this post on Instagram
“You can’t just be the poor little rich girl or feel sorry for yourself - no. I have to make those harder choices and pave the way for other women after me. My whole team are women - and we need to lift each other up. There are thousands of years of patriarchy to cut through.” Read the full article by clicking the link in bio. For @harpersbazaararabia! Editor in Chief @oliviaphillipbazaar Photographer @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director @anna_castan Jewellery @bulgari Dress @bazzaalzouman Make up @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Set Designer: @styleisnecessity
ब्लैक ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन विथ हैट
इस तस्वीर में सोनम कपूर ने ब्लैक कलर का ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन कैरी किया है. गाउन के साथ उन्होंने एक हैट भी पहनी है जो कि काफी बड़ी है. इस हैट को लेबनान के जाने माने डिजाइनर Georges Hobeika ने डिजाइन किया है. वहीं उनके गाउन को Marques'Almeida ने डिजाइन किया है. इस ड्रेस के साथ सोनम ने गले और हाथ में पर्ल और डायमंड का नेकलेस और ब्रेसलेट कैरी किया है. कानों में उन्होंने छोटे से इयररिंग कैरी किए हैं. सोनम ने एक रिंग भी कैरी की है.
View this post on Instagram
“Most clothes hold stories in their seams, but these ones are manifestos.” Read the full article by clicking the link in bio. For @harpersbazaararabia Editor in Chief @oliviaphillipbazaar Photographer @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director @anna_castan Jewellery @bulgari Dress: @marques_almeida Hat @georgeshobeika Make up @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Set Designer: @styleisnecessity
एक्वा ग्रीन गाउन में लग रहीं जलपरी
सोनम ने इस तस्वीर में एक्वा ग्रीन कलर का गाउन कैरी किया है. यह वन शोल्डर बॉल गाउन है. फ्रिल्स और हैंड प्लीटिड बोडिस गाउन की खूबसूरती काफी बढ़ा रहे हैं. इस गाउन में वो किसी जलपरी से कम नहीं लग रही हैं. बता दें कि यह गाउन Ralph & Russo के स्प्रिंग 2020 कलेक्शन में से एक है.
View this post on Instagram
“Fashion and art is in my blood” 💙 See link in bio to read the article For @harpersbazaararabia, The Heroine Issue, March 2020 Editor in Chief @oliviaphillipbazaar Photographer @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director @anna_castan Jewellery @bulgari Dress @ralphandrusso Make up @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Set Designer: @styleisnecessity
पर्पल गाउन में दिखीं स्टनिंग
सोनम ने इस फोटोशूट में पर्पल कलर का गाउन कैरी किया है. ये पर्पल रफल गाउन इटली के फेमस ब्रांड valentino से है.
View this post on Instagram
“I am very careful to make the women I represent, women I would want to know.” Read the full article by clicking the link in bio. @harpersbazaararabia Editor in Chief: @oliviaphillipsbazaar Photographer: @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director: @anna_castan Jewellery: @bulgari Dress: @maisonvalentino Hair: @alpakhimani Makeup: @artinayar Set Designer: @styleisnecessity
सोनम ने इस गाउन को काफी ग्रेसफुल तरीके से कैरी किया है. इस गाउन में वो काफी स्टनिंग और शानदार नजर आ रही हैं.
इसे भी पढ़ें: 'गोल्डन गर्ल' अवतार में बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आईं अनुष्का शर्मा, खुद की तारीफ कर कहा - WOW
इसे भी पढ़ें: नियॉन येलो कलर का जादू इन बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज पर छाया, क्या आपके कलेक्शन में है ये?
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए फैशन से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.