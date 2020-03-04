हिन्दी

News18Hindi
Updated: March 4, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
सोनम कपूर ने मैगजीन के लिए कराया ऐसा फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें देख दीवाने हुए लोग
सोनम कपूर का ये लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट देखा आपने

सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) इस फोटोशूट में सोनम काफी स्टनिंग लुक में नजर आ रही हैं. इसे देखकर उन्हें एक ट्रू फैशनिस्टा कहना गलत नहीं होगा...

सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) बॉलीवुड की उन एक्ट्रेसेज में से एक हैं जिनकी गिनती फैशन दीवाज में होती हैं. उनका मेकअप सेंस, ड्रेसिंग स्टाइल इतना स्टाइलिश और डिसेंट होता है कि वो कई बड़े ब्रांड की ब्रांड एंबैसडर भी हैं. हाल ही में सोनम ने 'बाजार' मैगजीन के लिए और Bvlgari की ज्वैलरी के प्रमोशन के लिए लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट कराया है. इस फोटोशूट में सोनम काफी स्टनिंग लुक में नजर आ रही हैं. इसे देखकर उन्हें एक ट्रू फैशनिस्टा कहना गलत नहीं होगा...

मॉव गाउन के साथ कैरी की पर्ल और क्रिस्टल की ज्वैलरी
इस तस्वीर में सोनम कपूर ने लाइट डस्की मॉव कलर के फ्लेयरी गाउन के साथ Bvlgari ब्रांड की पर्ल और क्रिस्टल की ज्वैलरी कैरी की है. इस ड्रेस के साथ सोनम ने गले में चोकर नेकलेस और माथे पर बैंड की तरह ज्वैलरी कैरी की है. हाथ में उन्होंने एक क्रिस्टल रिंग पहनी है. उनका ये लुक काफी एलीट और डिसेंट लग रहा है.




 



View this post on Instagram




 

“You can’t just be the poor little rich girl or feel sorry for yourself - no. I have to make those harder choices and pave the way for other women after me. My whole team are women - and we need to lift each other up. There are thousands of years of patriarchy to cut through.” Read the full article by clicking the link in bio. For @harpersbazaararabia! Editor in Chief @oliviaphillipbazaar Photographer @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director @anna_castan Jewellery @bulgari Dress @bazzaalzouman Make up @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Set Designer: @styleisnecessity


A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on






ब्लैक ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन विथ हैट
इस तस्वीर में सोनम कपूर ने ब्लैक कलर का ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन कैरी किया है. गाउन के साथ उन्होंने एक हैट भी पहनी है जो कि काफी बड़ी है. इस हैट को लेबनान के जाने माने डिजाइनर Georges Hobeika ने डिजाइन किया है. वहीं उनके गाउन को Marques'Almeida ने डिजाइन किया है. इस ड्रेस के साथ सोनम ने गले और हाथ में पर्ल और डायमंड का नेकलेस और ब्रेसलेट कैरी किया है. कानों में उन्होंने छोटे से इयररिंग कैरी किए हैं. सोनम ने एक रिंग भी कैरी की है.




 

एक्वा ग्रीन गाउन में लग रहीं जलपरी
सोनम ने इस तस्वीर में एक्वा ग्रीन कलर का गाउन कैरी किया है. यह वन शोल्डर बॉल गाउन है. फ्रिल्स और हैंड प्लीटिड बोडिस गाउन की खूबसूरती काफी बढ़ा रहे हैं. इस गाउन में वो किसी जलपरी से कम नहीं लग रही हैं. बता दें कि यह गाउन Ralph & Russo के स्प्रिंग 2020 कलेक्शन में से एक है.




पर्पल गाउन में दिखीं स्टनिंग
सोनम ने इस फोटोशूट में पर्पल कलर का गाउन कैरी किया है. ये पर्पल रफल गाउन इटली के फेमस ब्रांड valentino से है.



सोनम ने इस गाउन को काफी ग्रेसफुल तरीके से कैरी किया है. इस गाउन में वो काफी स्टनिंग और शानदार नजर आ रही हैं.

First published: March 4, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
