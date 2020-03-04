सोनम कपूर ने मैगजीन के लिए कराया ऐसा फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें देख दीवाने हुए लोग



View this post on Instagram



“You can’t just be the poor little rich girl or feel sorry for yourself - no. I have to make those harder choices and pave the way for other women after me. My whole team are women - and we need to lift each other up. There are thousands of years of patriarchy to cut through.” Read the full article by clicking the link in bio. For @harpersbazaararabia! Editor in Chief @oliviaphillipbazaar Photographer @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director @anna_castan Jewellery @bulgari Dress @bazzaalzouman Make up @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Set Designer: @styleisnecessity