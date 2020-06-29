लाइफ़

Stylish Face Mask: इन स्‍टाइलिश फेस मास्‍क से दें कोरोना वायरस को मात

News18Hindi
Updated: June 29, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Stylish Face Mask: इन स्‍टाइलिश फेस मास्‍क से दें कोरोना वायरस को मात
फेस मास्‍क सुरक्षा के साथ फैशन के तौर पर भी अहमियत पाने लगे हैं.

अब कई तरह के स्‍टाइलिश फेस मास्‍क (Stylish Face Mask), थ्रीडी मास्‍क, डेनिम मास्‍क आदि बाजार में दिखाई देने लगे हैं और यह फैशन (Fashion) के तौर पर चलन में हैं.

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के खतरे के मद्देनजर लोगों को संक्रमण Infection से बचाव के लिए अपने चेहरे पर मास्‍क (Face Mask) लगाना पड़ रहा है. मगर जबसे यह आशंका जताई गई है कि कोरोना का खतरा फिलहाल अभी टलने वाला नहीं है, लोगों ने मास्‍क को लेकर भी तरह-तरह के प्रयोग शुरू कर दिए हैं. यही वजह है कि अब कई तरह के स्‍टाइलिश फेस मास्‍क (Stylish Face Mask), थ्रीडी मास्‍क, डेनिम मास्‍क आदि बाजार में दिखाई देने लगे हैं और यह फैशन (Fashion) के तौर पर चलन में हैं. इस तरह से देखें तो मास्‍क जिंदगी का ऐसा हिस्‍सा बनता नजर आ रहा है जो सुरक्षा के लिहाज से भी जरूरी है और अब इसे फैशन के लिहाज से भी अहमियत मिलने लगी है. ऐसे में शादियों के लिए दुल्‍हन फेस मास्‍क (Bride Face Mask) भी अब लोगों की पसंद बनने लगे हैं.



 









View this post on Instagram




 

Pandemic time is no reason to cancel the wedding ! It can be a reason to Plan an intimate Wedding 💓 We really liked interesting Wedding Mask of the Bride. . . Photography : @deekad_studios⁣ Mask Designer : @nandini_borkakati Bridal M.U.A : @himadrigogoimakeover . . . Follow @dulhaniyaa for Wedding Ideas & Inspirations. Follow & Tag #dulhaniyaa for Wedding Alerts . . #lockdown #indianwedding #indianweddinginspiration #weddingwear #couplegoals #weddingphotography #bridalmask #bridalmakeupartist #weddingphotography #weddinginspiration #bridetobe #brideandgroom #brides #indianbride #weddingplanning #weddinggoals #intimatewedding #mask #bridalmakeup #weddingfashion #newnormal #dulhaniyaa #photography #photooftheday #couplephotography #hinduwedding #housewedding #realwedding #assamesebride #assamesewedding


A post shared by Dulhaniyaa.com-Indian Weddings (@dulhaniyaa) on






पिछले साल चीन में जब कोरोनावायरस का संक्रमण फैला और लोग तेजी से इसकी चपेट में आने लगे तो किसी ने शायद सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि एक दिन पूरे विश्‍व में यह महामारी फैल सकती है और इसका असर पूरे जन-जीवन पर पड़ने वाला है. लेकिन लगातार इसके खतरे को देखते हुए एहतियाती कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं. क्‍योंकि लॉकडाउन लगभग खुल गया है और लोग फिर से जरूरी कामों के लिए घर से बाहर निकलने लगे हैं, ऐसे में मास्‍क लगाना जरूरी हो गया है. हालांकि इसे अब फैशन से जोड़ा जाने लगा है और बाजार में तरह-तरह के फेस मास्‍क देखे जा रहे हैं. लोग अपने मैचिंग के कपड़ों के अलावा इस तरह से भी मास्‍क पहन रहे हैं, जो उनकी पर्सनैलि‍टी पर ज्‍यादा अच्‍छे लगें.



 




View this post on Instagram




 

"Hope begins in the dark. The stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don't give up." Like many couples, Rakhil & navya wedding couldn't happen as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic and they had to make a choice. Some couples postponed, some eloped, and some canceled altogether. Rakhil and navya decided to marry at home with just a handful of family members in attendance." - @weddingbellsphotography . . . . 📸 : @weddingbellsphotography . . . . #weddingzin #WzRealStories #quarantinebride #coronaweddings #southindianwedding #southindianbride #BrideGoals #intimatewedding #quarantinelife #lockdown #weddingdiaries #weddingportrait #bridesmaiddresses #bridesmaid #lockdownwedding


A post shared by Weddingz.in (@weddingz.in) on




शादियों के मौके पर दुल्‍हन मास्‍क का चलन भी अब शुरू हो चुका है और इसमें तरह-तरह के खूबसूरत मास्‍क सामने आ रहे हैं.



 




View this post on Instagram




 

And so our fairy tale begins 💖💖💖 . . . . Absoultly Stunning Nikkah wedding of @beautybytamanna during the covid crisis. Super talented hair and makeuo artist based in New york 😍😍😍 Photography done by @jadorelovephoto ❤❤❤ . . . . Let us know what you think of the look below 💥💥💥 Asian Bridal Beauty - No 1 Asian beauty comparison site - follow and like our page ❤👈🏻 . . . . #covidwedding#covid19#covid#asianwedding#velvetoutfit#velvetlengha#nyc#nycwedding#weddingmask#weddingcovid19#couplegoals#nikkah#nikkahwedding#covidcrisis#goldjewelry#muslimwedding#covidbride#hairandmakeupdiary#dulhan#dulhandiaries#weddinginspiration#makeupartist#weddingjewellery#weddinggoals#fairytale#fairytalewedding#instawedding#lovestory


A post shared by Asianbridalbeauty (@asianbridalbeauty) on




स्‍टाइलिश दिखने के लिए अब कपड़ों के मैचिंग मास्‍क भी लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहे हैं और इनकी मांग बढ़ रही है.


First published: June 29, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
