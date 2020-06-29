Stylish Face Mask: इन स्टाइलिश फेस मास्क से दें कोरोना वायरस को मात
फेस मास्क सुरक्षा के साथ फैशन के तौर पर भी अहमियत पाने लगे हैं.
अब कई तरह के स्टाइलिश फेस मास्क (Stylish Face Mask), थ्रीडी मास्क, डेनिम मास्क आदि बाजार में दिखाई देने लगे हैं और यह फैशन (Fashion) के तौर पर चलन में हैं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
View this post on Instagram
Pandemic time is no reason to cancel the wedding ! It can be a reason to Plan an intimate Wedding 💓 We really liked interesting Wedding Mask of the Bride. . . Photography : @deekad_studios Mask Designer : @nandini_borkakati Bridal M.U.A : @himadrigogoimakeover . . . Follow @dulhaniyaa for Wedding Ideas & Inspirations. Follow & Tag #dulhaniyaa for Wedding Alerts . . #lockdown #indianwedding #indianweddinginspiration #weddingwear #couplegoals #weddingphotography #bridalmask #bridalmakeupartist #weddingphotography #weddinginspiration #bridetobe #brideandgroom #brides #indianbride #weddingplanning #weddinggoals #intimatewedding #mask #bridalmakeup #weddingfashion #newnormal #dulhaniyaa #photography #photooftheday #couplephotography #hinduwedding #housewedding #realwedding #assamesebride #assamesewedding
पिछले साल चीन में जब कोरोनावायरस का संक्रमण फैला और लोग तेजी से इसकी चपेट में आने लगे तो किसी ने शायद सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि एक दिन पूरे विश्व में यह महामारी फैल सकती है और इसका असर पूरे जन-जीवन पर पड़ने वाला है. लेकिन लगातार इसके खतरे को देखते हुए एहतियाती कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं. क्योंकि लॉकडाउन लगभग खुल गया है और लोग फिर से जरूरी कामों के लिए घर से बाहर निकलने लगे हैं, ऐसे में मास्क लगाना जरूरी हो गया है. हालांकि इसे अब फैशन से जोड़ा जाने लगा है और बाजार में तरह-तरह के फेस मास्क देखे जा रहे हैं. लोग अपने मैचिंग के कपड़ों के अलावा इस तरह से भी मास्क पहन रहे हैं, जो उनकी पर्सनैलिटी पर ज्यादा अच्छे लगें.
View this post on Instagram
"Hope begins in the dark. The stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don't give up." Like many couples, Rakhil & navya wedding couldn't happen as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic and they had to make a choice. Some couples postponed, some eloped, and some canceled altogether. Rakhil and navya decided to marry at home with just a handful of family members in attendance." - @weddingbellsphotography . . . . 📸 : @weddingbellsphotography . . . . #weddingzin #WzRealStories #quarantinebride #coronaweddings #southindianwedding #southindianbride #BrideGoals #intimatewedding #quarantinelife #lockdown #weddingdiaries #weddingportrait #bridesmaiddresses #bridesmaid #lockdownwedding
शादियों के मौके पर दुल्हन मास्क का चलन भी अब शुरू हो चुका है और इसमें तरह-तरह के खूबसूरत मास्क सामने आ रहे हैं.
View this post on Instagram
And so our fairy tale begins 💖💖💖 . . . . Absoultly Stunning Nikkah wedding of @beautybytamanna during the covid crisis. Super talented hair and makeuo artist based in New york 😍😍😍 Photography done by @jadorelovephoto ❤❤❤ . . . . Let us know what you think of the look below 💥💥💥 Asian Bridal Beauty - No 1 Asian beauty comparison site - follow and like our page ❤👈🏻 . . . . #covidwedding#covid19#covid#asianwedding#velvetoutfit#velvetlengha#nyc#nycwedding#weddingmask#weddingcovid19#couplegoals#nikkah#nikkahwedding#covidcrisis#goldjewelry#muslimwedding#covidbride#hairandmakeupdiary#dulhan#dulhandiaries#weddinginspiration#makeupartist#weddingjewellery#weddinggoals#fairytale#fairytalewedding#instawedding#lovestory
स्टाइलिश दिखने के लिए अब कपड़ों के मैचिंग मास्क भी लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहे हैं और इनकी मांग बढ़ रही है.