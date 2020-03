Sunday Special: न जिम, न डायटिंग ये है मिलिंद सोमन का फिटनेस सीक्रेट, जो आपके लिए बन सकता है इंस्पिरेशन

View this post on Instagram



Both action and inaction have consequences. Understand them. Every moment matters. #MilindSomwar . . . Running on the moon! Ladakh must be among the most beautiful places on earth .. you go there with so much irrelevance inside you, and you come back pure .. the serenity and timelessness is almost another world . . . #MilindSomwar #MondayMotivation #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive #love #mountain #ladakhdiaries