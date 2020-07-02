लाइफ़

VIRAL VIDEO: बन्दर का शिकार करने पेड़ पर चढ़ा बाघ और फिर...

वायरल वीडियो

लाइफस्टाइल गुरु (Lifestyle Guru) गौर गोपाल दास (Gaur Gopal Das) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) पर यह वीडियो शेयर कर जिंदगी की महत्वपूर्ण शिक्षा (Life Important Lesson/ Motivation) दी है...

वायरल वीडियो (VIRAL VIDEO): सोशल मीडिया के इस दौर में अक्सर ही फेसबुक, व्हट्सएप या किसी अन्य डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर कुछ न कुछ वायरल होता ही रहता है. कुछ वीडियो इतने मजेदार होते हैं कि जिन्हें देखकर हम खुद अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाते हैं. कई बार तो अपने दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को भी सेंड करते हैं ताकि वो भी इसे एन्जॉय कर सकें. तो वहीं कुछ फनी वीडियो VIRAL VIDEO ऐसे भी होते हैं जो मजेदार तो होते ही हैं साथ ही उनमें एक सन्देश भी छिपा रहता है. लाइफ स्टाइल गुरु गौर गोपाल दास (Gaur Gopal Das) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) पर ऐसा ही एक वीडियो शेयर किया है.

क्या है वीडियो में:
इस वीडियो में एक बाघ बन्दर का शिकार करने के लिए पेड़ पर चढ़ता है और धीरे क़दमों से उसकी तरफ बढ़ता है जैसे ही बन्दर को पास आती मौत का एहसास होता है वो तुरंत पैंतरा बदल कर दूसरी तरफ हो लेता है. इसके बाद भी बाघ बन्दर पर निशाना साधने की कोशिश करता है लेकिन बन्दर दूसरी टहनी पर कूद जाता है और बाघ टहनियों के टूटने से नीचे गिर जाता है.








 




View this post on Instagram




 

Before taking a risk it is important to have an honest estimate of your strengths and weaknesses, of what you can and what you can’t do. Navigating through the thinnest and weakest branches of the tree is a cake walk for the monkey, but for the tiger - it is not only a struggle but also a dangerous risk ... take a look! If the tiger had to deal with the monkey on the ground, it probably would have been a little easier. Have you evaluated the place/platform from where you derive the greatest strength for all your endeavours? If we do not, the risks we take and the efforts we put will only fail because the strategy and place are wrong. VC: Not known (whoever shot this is courageous 😳) #thursday #thursdaymotivation #thursdaythoughts #dailyquotes #positivequotes #motivationalquotes #inspiringquotes #dailymotivation #dailyinspiration #dailywisdom #positivity #wellness #mentalhealth #happiness #love #joy #bliss #happy #takecharge #livewell #selfhelp #selfimprovement #selfdevelopment #selfcare #selflove #livelife #life #lifesamazingsecrets #gaurgopaldas #thewayofthemonk


A post shared by Gaur Gopal das (@gaurgopaldas) on






वीडियो से शिक्षा:
गुरु गौर गोपाल दास ने वीडियो साझा करते हुए कैप्शन लिखा है कि क्या आपने अपने जोखिमों के बारे में अच्छे से पड़ताल और पूरी जानकारी हासिल कर ली है?
इसके बाद उन्होंने लिखा कि कोई भी जोखिम उठाने से पहले यह बेहद जरूरी है कि आपको अपनी कमियों और खूबियों का बखूबी अंदाजा हो. इस बात का अंदाजा भी बेहद जरूरी है कि आप क्या कर सकते हैं और क्या नहीं.

अगर बाघ जमीन पर बन्दर का मुकाबला करता तो उसका शिकार बेहद आसान हो जाता लेकिन पेड़ की टहनियों पर करतब करना जहां बन्दर के लिए बेहद आसान हैं वहीं बाघ के लिए अपना संतुलन कायम करना वाकई काफी मुश्किल रहा .

क्या आपने कभी उस प्लेटफॉर्म या जगह के बारे में सोचा है जहां आप अपनी पूरी ऊर्जा खपा रहे हैं? अगर ऐसा नहीं है, वो जो रिस्क हम ले रहे हैं और जो कोशिशें हम कर रहे हैं वो फेल हो जाएंगी क्योंकि हमारी रणनीति और वो प्लेटफॉर्म सही नहीं है.
First published: July 2, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
