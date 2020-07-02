VIRAL VIDEO: बन्दर का शिकार करने पेड़ पर चढ़ा बाघ और फिर...



Before taking a risk it is important to have an honest estimate of your strengths and weaknesses, of what you can and what you can't do. Navigating through the thinnest and weakest branches of the tree is a cake walk for the monkey, but for the tiger - it is not only a struggle but also a dangerous risk ... take a look! If the tiger had to deal with the monkey on the ground, it probably would have been a little easier. Have you evaluated the place/platform from where you derive the greatest strength for all your endeavours? If we do not, the risks we take and the efforts we put will only fail because the strategy and place are wrong. VC: Not known (whoever shot this is courageous 😳)