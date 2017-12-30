I woke up to 50K followers last morning which was far away from my anticipation. And since then I have been trying to find the right words (and time) to share my thoughts on this platform. Milestones should be celebrated but this one’s much more than that. Because 50K is not just a number, it’s 50,000+ people. It’s all you wonderful people who found me worthy enough to follow, to read, to like and love. It’s all you wonderful people who have laughed with me, cried with me and told me you are there when I felt low. You made me believe that the world is a beautiful place and internet doesn’t necessarily denote people hurling mean comments at each other from behind computer screens and strangers don’t mean we should stay away from them; because despite all the important learning from childhood of how we should not talk to strangers, not only have I shared and exchanged my deepest gravest feelings here but somehow sometimes, you all are more than everything I could ask for. Universe works in miraculous ways.

