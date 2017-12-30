इससे खूबसूरत नही हो सकती ट्रैवल फोटोग्राफ़ी, पहले कभी नहीं देखी होगी ऐसी तस्वीरें
ये रहे इनके इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट-
#1
शर्मोना पोद्दारशर्मोना का मानना है घूमना ही जिंदगी है. वे हर नई मंजिल को कैमरे में उतारती हैं और इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती हैं. उनके आकाउंट पर आपको कुछ रोचक कहानियां भी मिल सकती हैं-
I woke up to 50K followers last morning which was far away from my anticipation. And since then I have been trying to find the right words (and time) to share my thoughts on this platform. Milestones should be celebrated but this one’s much more than that. Because 50K is not just a number, it’s 50,000+ people. It’s all you wonderful people who found me worthy enough to follow, to read, to like and love. It’s all you wonderful people who have laughed with me, cried with me and told me you are there when I felt low. You made me believe that the world is a beautiful place and internet doesn’t necessarily denote people hurling mean comments at each other from behind computer screens and strangers don’t mean we should stay away from them; because despite all the important learning from childhood of how we should not talk to strangers, not only have I shared and exchanged my deepest gravest feelings here but somehow sometimes, you all are more than everything I could ask for. Universe works in miraculous ways.
#2
वंडरिंग काम्या
काम्या का कहना है कि इन्हें वही जगहें पसंद आती हैं जहां कुछ स्पेशल हो रहा होता है. प्रकृति बेहद खूबसूरत है और इसका लुत्फ हर पल उठाना चाहिए.
There was no greater reflection of yourself than the world around you. The beautiful people that lit you up from the inside and the abrasive creatures that bruised your spirit. They were all different aspects of yourself, existing inside you just waiting for a chance to display themselves in your reality. . And so I had learnt to accept people however they were, because I couldn't identify myself as anything separate. Even those who had broken or hurt me, it was all an interaction of the same thing. It was easy to blame the outside world. It was easy to criticise and put people down, but nothing changed until I decided to change myself. . It was just like a switch; as soon as I managed to clear out all the dirt from my internal closets, the world around seemed to get a lot cleaner. People were different. Experiences were lighter just like my vibration. I was relating to the world on a different plane, the one on which I had decided to exist. And that was really freedom, to know that you were painter of your life's colours.
#3
दीप्ति अस्थाना
दीप्ति अस्थाना ट्रेवेलर, फोटोग्राफर हैं. अपने फोटोग्राफ्स में दीप्ति भारतीय महिलाओं की कहानियां भी सामने लाती हैं जिन्हें कोई नहीं जानता.
Manisha, 13, belongs to a backward community, hence lives her life under social oppression, depriving her of schooling. She spends her day cooking, helping her mother in the fields, grazing cattle and collecting wood for fuel while coming back home. Life as a backward caste woman is especially difficult in the mountains. Sadly, these teenage girls are already treated like women; losing precious moments of childhood. After spending time with her for long, I wanted to photograph the child in her who perhaps is more connected to nature and still retains her innocence. Stories curated for @womenofindia
#4
उपासना मलिक
माय ट्रेवेल डायरी ब्लॉग चलाती हैं. इनके ब्लॉग पर ऐसी कई कहानियां मिल जाएंगी जो आपको बेहद पसंद आएंगी. ये भी पूरा भारत घूमती रहती हैं और तस्वीरें अपलोड करती रहती हैं. इनके भी अकाउंट पर हजारों फॉलोवर हैं.
#5
अनन्या दास
अनन्या लोगों ऐसी कहानियां सामने लाती हैं जो कही न गई हों. इनका कहना है कि कभी किसी आइडिया पर सोचकर काम नहीं करतीं, जो सामने दिख जाए वही आइडिया है. इनकी फोटोग्राफी और कहानियां आपको बेहद पसंद आएगी.
Varanasi Diaries- #5. 04/11/2017- A lady in red saree gets down the steps which leads to the one of the many ghats of Varanasi, early in the morning to take a bath in the holy river, Ganga, on the day of Kartika Purnima. . . . #varanasi#varanasidiaries#natgeoyourshot#india_undiscovered#creativeimagemagazine#MYIndiaCNN#apfmagazine#natgeotravellerindia#india#streetphotographyindia#_soi#photographersofindia#indiapictures#indiaclicks#incredibleindia#indiatravelgram#indiatravel#igramming_india#_coi#worldbestgram#reportagespotlight
यह भी पढ़ें-
ये अतरंगे काम केवल हमारे देश में ही होते हैं
Happy New Year 2018: ये 10 ट्रिक्स अपनाकर पूरा होगा फ़िटनेस रिजोल्यूशन