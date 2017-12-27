इन्होंने बताया, योग करने के लिए पतले होने की ज़रूरत नहीं
केलिफोर्निया में रहने वाली 28 साल की वेलरी अपने भारी शरीर के साथ योग करती हैं. यही नहीं वे कठिन से कठिन आसन में अपने शरीर को फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी को साथ मोड़ लोती हैं, वो भी बड़ी ही आसानी से.
वेलरी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर डाले गए पोस्ट से लोगों का हौसला बढ़ाती हैं. अब तक एक लाख से ज्यादा लोग उन्हें फॉलो कर चुके हैं
Happy that my back is finally feeling better. Didn't want to rush anything and have enjoyed my recovery yoga practice. Though I am glad to be able to practice headstand again. For anyone in the Bay Area, there is still one more spot for my Yoga for All Bodies fundamentals class on Sunday at @curvygirllingerie! Direct link will be in the description. http://goo.gl/ArN3Bh Bikini top by @torridfashion 👙 Leggings by @jcpenney Boutique 👖 Mat by @liforme 💚
वेलरी का कहना है कि वो वजन कम करने के लिए नहीं, बल्कि स्वस्थ रहने के लिए योग करती हैं.
Pretty much the backyard! Sedona you are stunning! ❤ Training starts tomorrow! On my day off I'll try to post and update! Hopefully there will be time for traveling around more beautiful places in Sedona. 😙
वेलरी बताती हैं " इतने वजन के साथ मुझे नहीं लगता था कि मैं योग कर पाऊंगी. इतने मुश्किल आसम मेरे लिए नामुमकिन था, लेकिन जब शुरू किया तो लगा कि यदि आप ठान लें तो सबकुछ मुमकिन है"
"And, when you can't go back, you have to worry only about the best way of moving forward." - Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Hope everyone has a good New Years Eve! 🎉 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Omg so excited about these leggings by @lineagewear! So excited that she got this print back! You guys can use the code 'BIGGALYOGA' to recieve 15% off your purchase! 🌻
वेलरी पिछले चार साल से योग कर रही हैं.
#SelfLovingYogis Day 4 Dhanurasana / Bow Pose with hosts @biggalyoga @curvygirlmeetsyoga and sponsors @stardancerdesigns @zinganything @abombapparel @justcurvesactive Come onto the mat on your stomach, facing the floor, legs out, and arms by the side. Grab onto one of your ankles, then grab onto the other ankle getting a good grip. You can use straps if needed to connect your hands to your ankles. Rotating the shoulders back to open the chest. Exhale and as you inhale lift the head up, reaching the crown of the head up as high as you can, making sure to rotate the shoulders back lifting the legs up by the ankles. Balancing on the stomach, making sure to control your breathe. Hold for 3-5 breaths and come back down, releasing each foot slowly, and resting the head onto the mat. Day 5 Setu Bandha Sarvangasana / Bridge Pose
#SelfLovingYogis Day 1 Anuvittasana / Standing Backbend with hosts @biggalyoga @curvygirlmeetsyoga and sponsors @stardancerdesigns @zinganything @abombapparel @justcurvesactive Come into a neutral standing position with the arms placed by your side. Inhale as you place the hands together at the chest then exhale. As you inhale again, bring the arms up over the head, taking the gaze to look at your hands. Lengthen the body as you reach up and bring the hands back behind you, as your hips shift slightly forward. Make sure to lengthen the torso as you take the backbend, so to not compress the lower back. Hold for 3-5 breaths and come back out to bring the hands back to the chest. You can also practice with your back to the wall. Reaching your hands to the wall and walking them down. Day 2 Anjaneyasana / Crescent Lunge How to participate: ● Follow hosts @biggalyoga @curvygirlmeetsyoga and sponsors @stardancerdesigns @zinganything @abombapparel @justcurvesactive ● Share flyer to help promote the challenge! ● Post a photo or video of yourself in the daily pose! ● Tag #SelfLovingYogis and all of the hosts and sponsors in your post.
A little Pincha practice. Need to work on this more! 😬 Thank you to all the people who are participating and who have contributed in the #Wheels4Feels yoga wheel challenge! Helping the charity E-NABLE bring 3-D printed prosthetics to those in need. Wheel by @breakin_a_sweat 🔘 12" wheel. Use the code BIGGAL15 to receive 15% off your order of $65 or more. Leggings by @abombapparel 🐦 Bra by @rainbeaucurves 🌈 Mat by @mandukayoga 🐸