इन्होंने बताया, योग करने के लिए पतले होने की ज़रूरत नहीं
वेलरी सगुन
Prity Nagpal
Updated: December 27, 2017, 12:33 PM IST
सभी वजनी लोगों का दुख एक ही है. उन्हें लगता है कि पतले लोग बेहतर तरीके से एक्ससाइज कर पाते हैं. जिम में कम वजनी लोगों को देखकर अक्सर यही ख्याल आता है कि काश उनका वजन भी कम होता तो वे भी परफेक्ट तरीके से एक्ससाइज कर पाते. ऐसे लोगों के लिए वेलरी सगुन एक प्रेरणा हैं.

केलिफोर्निया में रहने वाली 28 साल की वेलरी अपने भारी शरीर के साथ योग करती हैं. यही नहीं वे कठिन से कठिन आसन में अपने शरीर को फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी को साथ मोड़ लोती हैं, वो भी बड़ी ही आसानी से.




वेलरी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर डाले गए पोस्ट से लोगों का हौसला बढ़ाती हैं. अब तक एक लाख से ज्यादा लोग उन्हें फॉलो कर चुके हैं




वेलरी का कहना है कि वो वजन कम करने के लिए नहीं, बल्कि स्वस्थ रहने के लिए योग करती हैं.






वेलरी बताती हैं " इतने वजन के साथ मुझे नहीं लगता था कि मैं योग कर पाऊंगी. इतने मुश्किल आसम मेरे लिए नामुमकिन था, लेकिन जब शुरू किया तो लगा कि यदि आप ठान लें तो सबकुछ मुमकिन है"










वेलरी पिछले चार साल से योग कर रही हैं.



#SelfLovingYogis Day 4 Dhanurasana / Bow Pose with hosts @biggalyoga @curvygirlmeetsyoga and sponsors @stardancerdesigns @zinganything @abombapparel @justcurvesactive Come onto the mat on your stomach, facing the floor, legs out, and arms by the side. Grab onto one of your ankles, then grab onto the other ankle getting a good grip. You can use straps if needed to connect your hands to your ankles. Rotating the shoulders back to open the chest. Exhale and as you inhale lift the head up, reaching the crown of the head up as high as you can, making sure to rotate the shoulders back lifting the legs up by the ankles. Balancing on the stomach, making sure to control your breathe. Hold for 3-5 breaths and come back down, releasing each foot slowly, and resting the head onto the mat. Day 5 Setu Bandha Sarvangasana / Bridge Pose


A post shared by Valerie Sagun (@biggalyoga) on








#SelfLovingYogis Day 1 Anuvittasana / Standing Backbend with hosts @biggalyoga @curvygirlmeetsyoga and sponsors @stardancerdesigns @zinganything @abombapparel @justcurvesactive Come into a neutral standing position with the arms placed by your side. Inhale as you place the hands together at the chest then exhale. As you inhale again, bring the arms up over the head, taking the gaze to look at your hands. Lengthen the body as you reach up and bring the hands back behind you, as your hips shift slightly forward. Make sure to lengthen the torso as you take the backbend, so to not compress the lower back. Hold for 3-5 breaths and come back out to bring the hands back to the chest. You can also practice with your back to the wall. Reaching your hands to the wall and walking them down. Day 2 Anjaneyasana / Crescent Lunge How to participate: ● Follow hosts @biggalyoga @curvygirlmeetsyoga and sponsors @stardancerdesigns @zinganything @abombapparel @justcurvesactive ● Share flyer to help promote the challenge! ● Post a photo or video of yourself in the daily pose! ● Tag #SelfLovingYogis and all of the hosts and sponsors in your post.


A post shared by Valerie Sagun (@biggalyoga) on







