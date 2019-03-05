Loading...

देश भर में विंग कमांडर अभिनन्दन की देश वापसी को लेकर काफी ख़ुशी और जोश है. पाकिस्तान से लौटने के बाद देशवासियों ने भारत मां के वीर पुत्र का जोर-शोर से स्वागत किया. पाकिस्तान की कैद में रहने के बावजूद अभिनन्दन के मजबूत इरादे डिगे नहीं और उन्होंने पाक के सामने पूरे देश का सिर झुकने नहीं दिया. अभिनंदन के स्वागत, सम्मान और शौर्य की दास्तान पर एक Facebook यूजर वरुण राम अय्यर ने उनके अदम्य साहस पर कविता लिखी है,बता दें कि वरुण राम अय्यर ने अभिनन्दन की शौर्य गाथा बयान करते हुए यह कविता अंग्रेजी में लिखी थी जिसका कि हिंदी अनुवाद यहां दिया गया है:‘मेरे भाई, तुमने अदम्य साहस का परिचय दिया, मगर अफ़सोस कि हम में से अधिकतर उसके लायक नहीं हैं.’‘आज जिनकी राष्ट्र भक्ति हिलोरें ले रही हैं उन्हें क्या मालूम कि जलते हुए जहाज से पैराशूट में बैठ दुश्मन की धरती पर जा गिरने का अहसास क्या होता है!’‘आम जनता जो युद्ध के नगाड़े पीट रही है क्या उसने एक पल भी रूककर सोचा है कि उनके नगाड़ों का यह शोर कितना खतरनाक शोर है!’‘तुमने हमें यह बता दिया है कि बहादुरी और साहस ऑनलाइन आर्डर नहीं की जा सकती, न ही रातोंरात amazon से मंगवाई जा सकती है.यह वक्त आरामकुरसी में धंसकर उन्मादी राष्ट्रवाद को उकसाने का नहीं है.’वरुण राम अय्यर द्वारा अंग्रेजी में लिखी गयी कविता इस तरह है.My Brother With a Bloodied Nose(A Poem written by Adhiti- Abhinandan’s sister)My brother with a bloodied nose,An officer and gentleman.Landed across the Line of Control today.Ejecting after doing the best he can.They caught him on their land and then,Thrashed him like perhaps any of us would.Till the army stepped in and dispersed them.And rescued him while they could.They asked him who he was and he said,With poise and utmost grace.A flying pilot of the Indian Air Force.Battered, bruised, but with a proud face.If only the general public could,Muster a milligram of the same poise.And realize that their war drum beating.Is a ridiculous dangerous noise.My brother with a bloodied nose,He stood there firm and tall.And smiled in the face of his captors.And taught us the biggest lesson of them all.That bravery is not ordered online,Does not ship overnight on Amazon Prime.Tis not the moment of jingoism and memes.For armchair aggro tis not the time.My brother with a bloodied nose,Thank you for your dedication and verve.Your class and bravery I fear though,Is a little more than some of us deserve.For those whose fury takes wing today,Who have no idea what it’s like.To parachute into enemy territory,Taking a hit in a combat strike.My brother with a bloodied nose,You’ve taught a lesson to us all.You can bail out of an aircraft at high speed,And yet to lows never fall.Of uncertainty in the face of death.And learn again to behave as human beings,If we only would our conscience let.My brother with a bloodied nose.Keep you chin up, enjoy the brew.A salute to your sacrifice today and forever.Hold on a while, we’re coming to get you.My brother With a bloodied nose.The bison who took on the sun.Here’s to you and all those that stand guard for us.Nabah Sparsam Diptam.हालांकि शुरुआत में इस कविता को अभिनंदन की बहन अदिति द्वारा लिखी हुई बताया जा रहा था.