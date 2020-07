यौन हिंसा के शिकार लोगों को वियतनामी ब्यूटी क्वीन ने दिया ये संदेश

View this post on Instagram



According to a report conducted by the iSEE Institute, it has been shown that 90,4% of the victims felt worried, scared, depressed and had a sense of inferiority after experiencing sexual harassment. These mental wounds have caused them to have an indelible psychological obsession as well as the fear of loneliness; they think that once they speak up, they will be alienated and despised by the others. It is the fear of being despised that prevents them from exposing the crime and letting the truth be told. Based on a report conducted by the iSEE Institute, it has been shown that 58,4% of the victims did nothing and kept the violence under wraps. It is the psychology of victim blaming that makes them suspicious of themselves, does anyone believe their story? That psychology makes them have the strong desire for being listened to, being understood and given a helping hand by the others, EVEN JUST ONCE. SPEAK UP! #BREAKTHESILENCE ———————————— NEED HELP, CONTACT US 📱Facebook: S.E.P. Project - AIESEC Ho Chi Minh City 📨 Email: s.e.p.project@aiesec.net #SPEAKUP #AIESEC #KhanhVan #MissUniverseVietnam #UniMedia