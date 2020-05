Work From Home: पीठ का दर्द होने पर फॉलो करें प्रीति जिंटा की ये एक्सरसाइज, तुरंत मिलेगी राहत

View this post on Instagram



For anyone who has lower back problems this is the easiest way to strengthen your lower back and core. Try doing this 15 times on both sides in the beginning. When u get better try holding out ur hand and leg for 30 seconds. This is the simplest and most effective way to strengthen your lower back n core. Try it out folks 👍 #stayhome #stayfit #pzfit #core #mondaymotivation #ting