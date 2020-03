पीले रंग के ये आउटफिट्स हैं वसंत के महीने में पहनने के लिए एकदम बेस्ट, ऐसे करें कैरी

View this post on Instagram



So today is a more serious topic. March is endometriosis awareness month (yellow is the color) and I wanted to share my journey with all of you! Heavy painful periods aren’t normal, and you don’t have to suffer! It effects such a huge population of women who suffer in silence, there are specialists, treatments and surgeries that can make your life better and stop potential infertility! You are not alone!! I have suffered through pain strong enough to literally make me faint and I finally have been seeking treatment and have gotten my symptoms under control. Please feel free to reach out to me if you need someone to talk to or need any advice #endowarrior #endometriosisawareness