Bird Flu has been detected in four samples of dead crows sent to the state lab. Around 100 crows died in Mandsaur between 23rd Dec & 3rd Jan. Medical team to conduct surveillance within 1-km of the infected area: Dr Manish Ingole, Animal Husbandry Dept, Mandsaur, #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/WPWvTq3Fyq pic.twitter.com/8PuYuFzW8E