MP उपचुनाव 2020: कमलनाथ पर इमरती देवी का पलटवार, कहा- सोनिया गांधी ऐसे लोगों को पार्टी से निकालें

What's my fault if I was born in a poor family? What is my fault if I belong to Dalits? I want to appeal to Sonia Gandhi, who is also a mother, to not keep such people in her party. If such words will be used for women then how can any woman move forward?: BJP leader Imarti Devi https://t.co/YSbqd8PHGH pic.twitter.com/JiYmhxQ0bH