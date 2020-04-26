महाराष्ट्र में 24 घंटे में कोरोना से 19 लोगों की मौत, 440 नए पॉजिटिव केस, कुल 8,068 Mumbai News in Hindi
महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के 440 नए केस (फाइल फोटो
महाराष्ट्र (Maharashtra) में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर थम नहीं रहा है. पिछले 24 घंटे में राज्य में कोविड-19 के 440 नए मामले सामने आए है.
- Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
440 new positive #COVID19 cases & 19 deaths reported in the state today, taking total number of cases to 8068 and death toll to 342, till date. 112 patients discharged today, while a total of 1188 patients have been discharged till now: Maharashtra Health Department
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020
