महाराष्ट्र

महाराष्ट्र में 24 घंटे में कोरोना से 19 लोगों की मौत, 440 नए पॉजिटिव केस, कुल 8,068
News18Hindi
Updated: April 26, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र में 24 घंटे में कोरोना से 19 लोगों की मौत, 440 नए पॉजिटिव केस, कुल 8,068
महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के 440 नए केस (फाइल फोटो

महाराष्ट्र (Maharashtra) में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर थम नहीं रहा है. पिछले 24 घंटे में राज्य में कोविड-19 के 440 नए मामले सामने आए है.

मुंबई. महाराष्ट्र (Maharashtra) में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर थम नहीं रहा है. पिछले 24 घंटे में राज्य में कोविड-19 के 440 नए मामले सामने आए है. जबकि आज ही संक्रमण से 19 लोगों की मौत हो गई. राज्य में अब तक 342 लोगों कोरोना की वजह से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं. राज्य में अभी तक 8,068 लोगों के संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई है.




First published: April 26, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
