महाराष्ट्र के महा-ड्रामे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज सुनवाई, NCP में लौटे 2 और 'लापता' विधायक

महाराष्ट्र (Maharashtra) का 'सियासी संग्राम' अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट (Supreme Court) तक पहुंच गया है. शिवसेना (Shiv Sena)- एनसीपी (NCP)- कांग्रेस (Congress) ने दावा किया है कि उनके पास वो जादुई आंकड़ा मौजूद है तो महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के लिए जरूरी है. रविवार को इस मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सभी दलों को नोटिस जारी किया था. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि विधायकों और राज्यपाल की चिट्ठी देखने के बाद ही वह मामले की सुनवाई करेंगे.

Hindi.news18.com | November 25, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Last Updated 1 mins ago

हाइलाइट्स

8:11 am (IST)
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेता नवाब मलिक ने ANI को बताया- '52 विधायक हमारे पास लौट आए हैं. एक और विधायक हमारे संपर्क में हैं.'

 


8:08 am (IST)
महाराष्ट्र में जारी सियासी संकट के बीच एनसीपी के गायब 2 और नेताओं का पता चल गया है. एनसीपी नेता अनिल पाटिल (दाएं से तीसरे पीली शर्ट पहने हुए) और दौलत दरोदा (दाएं से पांचवें पीली शर्ट पहने हुए) कुछ दिनों से गायब चल रहे थे. इन दोनों को सोमवार को दिल्ली से मुंबई लाया गया है. कुछ दिनों से ये दोनों विधायक हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में एक होटल में रूके हुए थे.

 


7:47 am (IST)

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगे ये दस्तावेज
- राज्यपाल द्वारा राष्ट्रपति को राष्ट्रपति शासन हटाने की सिफारिश करने वाला पत्र.
- सरकार बनाने का दावा करने के लिए विधायकों के समर्थन की चिट्ठी देवेंद्र फडणवीस से मांगी गई है.


- राज्यपाल को सरकार बनाने की पेशकश करने वाली देवेंद्र फडणवीस की चिट्ठी भी मुहैया कराने को कहा है.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को ये दस्तावेज केंद्र सरकार मुहैया कराएगी. इनकी पड़ताल के बाद ही शीर्ष अदालत इस मामले में अपना फैसला सुनाएगी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तीन जजों की पीठ अब सोमवार को सुबह 10.30 बजे मामले की सुनवाई करेगी.

7:46 am (IST)


एनसीपी के जयंत पाटिल ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार की देर रात हुई बैठक पर कहा- 'जो सरकार रात में बनी थी, वह रात में ही गिर जाएगी. केवल मुख्यमंत्री और उप मुख्यमंत्री ही हैं, इसलिए वे एक-दूसरे से मिल रहे हैं. वे दोनों सभी विभागों को आपस में बांट लेंगे.'

 


7:45 am (IST)

शरद पवार और अजित पवार के बीच टि्वटर वार के सवाल पर एनसीपी नेता छगन भुजबल ने कहा, 'दो पार्टियां बन गई हैं. पवार साहब भी अपने विचार उनकी (अजित पवार) तरह रख रहे हैं. लोग समझेंगे कि क्या सही है और क्या गलत?'


7:42 am (IST)
राज्यपाल कोश्यारी के फैसले के खिलाफ शिवसेना (Shiv Sena), एनसीपी (NCP) और कांग्रेस ने (Congress) सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है. याचिका में बीजेपी सरकार को बर्खास्त कर 24 घंटे में फ्लोर टेस्ट कराने की मांग की गई है. महा विकास अघाड़ी (MVA) की ओर से पेश सिब्बल ने राज्यपाल के फैसले पर सवाल उठाया. उन्होंने कहा कि आनन-फानन राष्ट्रपति शासन हटाकर शपथ दिलवाई गई. राष्ट्रपति शासन हटाने की कैबिनेट से मंजूरी तक नहीं ली गई. सिब्बल ने कहा कि अगर बीजेपी (BJP) के पास बहुमत (Majority) है तो वह जल्द से जल्द साबित करे. वहीं, उन्‍होंने सवाल उठाया कि राज्यपाल कैसे आश्वस्त हुए कि फडणवीस के पास बहुमत है. इस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, 'अगर राज्‍यपाल को लगता है कि किसी के पास बहुमत है तो वह उसे सरकार बनाने के लिए बुला सकते हैं.'

 

7:41 am (IST)

अजित पवार ने रविवार देर शाम ट्वीट कर कहा- शरद पवार साहब ही हमेशा हमारे नेता रहेंगे. मैं एनसीपी में हूं और हमेशा एनसीपी में ही रहूंगा. एनसीपी और बीजेपी का गठबंधन अगले पांच साल जनता के हित का काम करेंगे, एक स्थिर सरकार बनेगी. बिल्कुल भी घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है, सबकुछ ठीक है बस आप लोगों को थोड़ा संयम बरतना होगा.


7:39 am (IST)
रविवार की देर रात सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने अजित पवार के साथ वर्षा बंगले में बैठक की. इस बैठक में अजीत पवार और देवेंद्र फडणवीस के साथ भूपेंद्र यादव भी मौजूद थे. बीजेपी सूत्रों के मुताबिक अजित पवार और देवेंद्र फडणवीस के बीच फ्लोर मैनेजमेंट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को लेकर काफी देर तक बातचीत होती रही. 

मुंबई. महाराष्ट्र (Maharashtra) में जारी सियासी महा ड्रामा के बीच सुप्रीम कोर्ट (Supreme Court) आज फैसला सुना सकता है. देवेंद्र फडणवीस सरकार के गठन को चुनौती देने वाली कांग्रेस, एनसीपी और शिवसेना की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तीन जजों की बेंच ने रविवार को सुनवाई की. कोर्ट ने कोई भी निर्णय देने से पहले केंद्र, महाराष्ट्र, मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस और उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार को नोटिस जारी किया है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सॉलिसिटर जनरल को निर्देश दिया कि विधायकों के समर्थन वाली चिट्ठी, राष्ट्रपति शासन हटाने की चिट्ठी और राज्यपाल से मिली सरकार बनाने की चिट्ठी सोमवार सुबह 10:30 बजे तक पेश किया जाए. इसके बाद ही देवेंद्र फडणवीस सरकार के भविष्य पर फैसला लिया जाएगा.

इस बीच खबर है कि एनसीपी के 2 और लापता विधायक मुंबई लौट आए हैं. विधायक अनिल पाटिल और दौलत दरोदा कुछ दिनों से गुरुग्राम के एक होटल में रह रहे थे. इन्हें सोमवार को दिल्ली से मुंबई लाया गया. वहीं, एनसीपी नेता नवाब मलिक का दावा है कि कुल 54 में से 52 विधायक पार्टी में लौट आए हैं. एक और विधायक पार्टी के संपर्क में है.

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी ड्रामे से जुड़ी खबरों के लिए जुड़े रहे News18 के साथ...

