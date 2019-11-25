महाराष्ट्र के महा-ड्रामे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज सुनवाई, NCP में लौटे 2 और 'लापता' विधायक

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, to ANI: 52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8AOEzD6hBB— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
2 out of the 4 MLAs of NCP - Anil Patil (3rd from right in the picture, in yellow shirt) & Daulat Daroda (5th from right in the picture, in yellow shirt), who were reportedly missing, have been brought to Mumbai from Delhi. The 2 MLAs were staying in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram pic.twitter.com/NxNGzCEj4I— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगे ये दस्तावेज
- राज्यपाल द्वारा राष्ट्रपति को राष्ट्रपति शासन हटाने की सिफारिश करने वाला पत्र.
- सरकार बनाने का दावा करने के लिए विधायकों के समर्थन की चिट्ठी देवेंद्र फडणवीस से मांगी गई है.
- राज्यपाल को सरकार बनाने की पेशकश करने वाली देवेंद्र फडणवीस की चिट्ठी भी मुहैया कराने को कहा है.
सुप्रीम कोर्ट को ये दस्तावेज केंद्र सरकार मुहैया कराएगी. इनकी पड़ताल के बाद ही शीर्ष अदालत इस मामले में अपना फैसला सुनाएगी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तीन जजों की पीठ अब सोमवार को सुबह 10.30 बजे मामले की सुनवाई करेगी.
एनसीपी के जयंत पाटिल ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार की देर रात हुई बैठक पर कहा- 'जो सरकार रात में बनी थी, वह रात में ही गिर जाएगी. केवल मुख्यमंत्री और उप मुख्यमंत्री ही हैं, इसलिए वे एक-दूसरे से मिल रहे हैं. वे दोनों सभी विभागों को आपस में बांट लेंगे.'
Jayant Patil, NCP on Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's meeting: A govt that was formed at night,will cease to be at night. Only Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister are there so they are meeting each other. They both will divide all the portfolios among themselves. https://t.co/RuSUJBrQZX pic.twitter.com/N7suzGGK8o— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019
शरद पवार और अजित पवार के बीच टि्वटर वार के सवाल पर एनसीपी नेता छगन भुजबल ने कहा, 'दो पार्टियां बन गई हैं. पवार साहब भी अपने विचार उनकी (अजित पवार) तरह रख रहे हैं. लोग समझेंगे कि क्या सही है और क्या गलत?'
Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP when asked,"what is your view on the Twitter war between Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar": Two parties have been formed. Pawar Sahab is also keeping forward his views like him (Ajit Pawar). People will understand what is right and wrong. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ByVxeQWjQM— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people.