

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

Distressed at the news of the fall of part of the overbridge at CST. Praying for the injured.

Commuter safety needs attention and hoping that authorities act to prevent such incidents.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2019



Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai.

Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials.

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019



Maha Min Vinod Tawde: A slab of the bridge had collapsed. Railways&BMC will conduct an inquiry into its maintenance. Bridge wasn't in a bad condition, it required minor repairs for which work was underway. Why was it not closed until the work was completed, it'll also be probed. pic.twitter.com/kkPYIMtNug

— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019