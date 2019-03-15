होम » महाराष्ट्र

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की
मुंबई के सीएसटी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास गुरुवार शाम उस समय हड़कंप मच गया जब वहां स्‍टेशन के बाहर बना फुट ओवरब्रिज ढह गया. इस हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 36 लोग घायल हो गए.  घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को मलबे से बाहर निकाला और सेंट जॉर्ज हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया. घायलों में कुछ की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है. एनडीआरएफ की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई है. सीएसटी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास सभी तरह से यातायात को अस्थाई तौर पर रोक दिया गया है.

इस हादसे पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है. उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी कामना है कि घायल लोग जल्द से जल्द ठीक हो जाएं. महाराष्ट्र सरकार प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान कर रही है.

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी ट्वीट कर हादसे पर दुख जताया है. सीएसटी पर ओवरब्रिज के हिस्से के गिरने की खबर से व्यथित हूं. मैं घायलों के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहा हूं. हमें सुरक्षा पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है और उम्मीद है कि अधिकारी ऐसी घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए काम करेंगे.




सीएम फडणवीस ने भी ट्वीट कर दुख जताते हुए कहा कि ओवर ब्रिज की मरम्मत जरूरी थी



इस हादसे पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री विनोद तावड़े ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार घायलों के इलाज की व्यवस्था कर रही है. रेलवे और बीएमसी इसके रखरखाव की जांच करेंगे. ब्रिज अभी सही कंडीशन में था. हालांकि इसमें थोड़ी बहुत मरम्मत की जरूरत थी, जिसके लिए काम चल रहा था. इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है कि काम पूरा होने तक ब्रिज पर आवाजाही बंद क्यों नहीं की गई.
