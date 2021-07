Had a discussion with Balasaheb Thorat on this. As Centre has cleared the Bills, before passing these, States should discuss the contentious points & decide. I don't think it'll come up in the 2-day State Assembly session. If it comes, should be discussed: NCP chief on Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/h6hxeS12b1

I welcome stand of ex-Agri Min Sharad Pawar where he said that there's no need to change the laws, the points on which there's objection should be changed after deliberation. I welcome his stand. Centre agrees with him, we want that matter be resolved at earliest: Agri Minister pic.twitter.com/ruCGjybS7H