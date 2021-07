मुंबई के इन इलाकों में आज 12 घंटे प्रभावित रहेगी वॉटर सप्लाई, BMC ने दी अहम जानकारी

On July 13, from 10am to 10pm water supply in some areas of Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar, Andheri will be cut off or will be done at low pressure. This one-day change is being made to streamline the water supply in these areas.



We humbly request citizens to cooperate !

🙏💐 https://t.co/6qbBg47joE