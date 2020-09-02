चीन से तनाव के बीच सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, पबजी समेत 118 मोबाइल ऐप पर लगाया बैन

केंद्र सरकार ने पबजी समेत 118 मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन पर बैन लगा दिया है. केंद्र सरकार के सूचना और प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को पबजी समेत 118 ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया है. बता दें सरकार का ये फैसला ऐसे समय आया है जबकि लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के बीच तनातनी एक बार फिर से बढ़ी है. इससे पहले जून में चीन के साथ हुए तनाव के बाद सरकार ने कड़े कदम उठाते हुए टिकटॉक, हेलो समेत 92 ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया था. देखें बैन हुई ऐप्स की पूरी लिस्ट-1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor7. Baidu8. Baidu Express Edition9. FaceU - Inspire your Beauty10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals11. CamCard - Business Card Reader12. CamCard Business13. CamCard for Salesforce14. CamOCR15. InNote16. VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing17. Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster18. WeChat reading19. Government WeChat20. Small Q brush21. Tencent Weiyun22. Pitu23. WeChat Work24. Cyber Hunter25. Cyber Hunter Lite26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!27. Super Mecha Champions28. LifeAfter29. Dawn of Isles30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar31. Chess Rush32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik33. PUBG MOBILE LITE34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon36. Dank Tanks37. Warpath38. Game of Sultans39. Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon43. AppLock44. AppLock Lite45. Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner46. ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app48. Music - Mp3 Player49. Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera51. Cleaner - Phone Booster52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer53. Video Player All Format for Android54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor55. Photo Gallery & Album56. Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download57. HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera59. Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer60. Gallery HD61. Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer62. Web Browser - Secure Explorer63. Music player - Audio Player64. Video Player - All Format HD Video Player65. Lamour Love All Over The World66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.67. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community68. MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game75. Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage76. GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate78. Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style79. Tantan - Date For Real80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen81. Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles83. Alipay84. AlipayHK85. Mobile Taobao86. Youku87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory88. Sina News89. Netease News90. Penguin FM91. Murderous Pursuits92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream95. Little Q Album96. Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords97. Hi Meitu98. Mobile Legends: Pocket99. VPN for TikTok100. VPN for TikTok101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices103. iPick104. Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie105. Parallel Space Lite - Dual App106. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games108. AFK Arena109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games111. Mafia City Yotta Games112. Onmyoji NetEase Games113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games117. Soul Hunters118. Rules of Survival