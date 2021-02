Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2021, 17:54:46 IST, Lat: 26.71 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information https://t.co/Q9l5y2OAqQ pic.twitter.com/ym2DgSqbfz